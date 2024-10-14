Premiere of Riveting Documentary "Safe Sets: Dying to Work in the Film Industry" at New Hampshire Film Festival

Explosive New Film From Patsy Productions, LLC, Unveils the Hidden Dangers Behind the Entertainment Industry

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated documentary Safe Sets: Dying to Work in the Film Industry will make its world premiere at the New Hampshire Film Festival this October. This powerful film sheds light on the often-overlooked hazards and deadly risks faced by filmmakers, actors, and crew members in the production of the films and TV shows that entertain millions worldwide.

Poster

Directed by Dr. Paul Heinzelmann, Safe Sets takes viewers behind the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, exposing the real-life dangers and personal sacrifices made by industry workers to bring beloved stories to the screen. Through candid interviews and never-before-seen footage, the documentary paints a sobering picture of the risks that professionals in the film and television industry face every day—risks that are often invisible to the public.

The film will premiere at the New Hampshire Film Festival with two exclusive screenings:

Saturday, October 19 , 4:00 PM at 3S Artspace

Sunday, October 20 , 2:40 PM at The Music Hall Lounge

Following its New Hampshire debut, Safe Sets will continue its festival circuit with upcoming screenings at:

Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival on November 12, 2024

on Los Angeles International Film Festival on November 17, 2024

Paul Heinzelmann, director of Safe Sets, said, "This film aims to honor the unsung heroes of the entertainment industry—the ones who risk their lives and well-being to create the magic we see on screen. With the rise of awareness around set safety, we hope to spark conversations about how to protect these workers and ensure safer conditions moving forward."

As audiences increasingly demand transparency and accountability from industries around the world, Safe Sets brings a crucial message to the forefront, one that challenges viewers to look beyond the finished product and recognize the human cost behind their favorite films and television series.

Don't miss the chance to see Safe Sets: Dying to Work in the Film Industry at its premiere screenings this October and join the conversation on the urgent need for safety reform in Hollywood and beyond.

For more information about the film and additional screenings, please visit wwwSafeSetsMovie.org.

About the New Hampshire Film Festival

The New Hampshire Film Festival is a prestigious event that brings together filmmakers, industry professionals, and movie lovers for a celebration of independent film. Known for its eclectic lineup and vibrant atmosphere, the festival showcases cutting-edge cinema from around the world.

www.Patsy.productions

www.SafeSetsMovie.org

SOURCE Patsy Productions, LLC