PremierOne Credit Union Partners with iHeartMedia's 98.1 The Breeze to Spread Holiday Cheer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past seven years, PremierOne Credit Union has been a proud sponsor of the annual Holiday Giveaway in partnership with iHeartMedia's 98.1 The Breeze FM. Throughout the holiday season, Bay Area listeners will have the chance to receive free, complete Thanksgiving meals and Christmas trees — spreading joy and support to local families in need.

Beginning November 10 and continuing selected weeks continuing through the lead-up to Christmas, 98.1 The Breeze will surprise listeners with giveaways between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM on weekdays. Lucky recipients will be gifted Thanksgiving meals to help celebrate the season of gratitude, and as Christmas approaches, beautifully fresh Christmas trees to brighten their homes.

"This initiative is all about giving back to our community," said Andrea Brewer, President & CEO at PremierOne Credit Union. "We're thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia and 98.1 The Breeze to bring joy and support to families during the holidays."

There is no contest entry required—just tune in to 98.1 The Breeze and listen for your chance to call in and be the correct designated caller during the contest times. Whether it's a turkey for your Thanksgiving table or a tree to decorate with loved ones, PremierOne Credit Union is honored to help make the season a little brighter.

ABOUT PREMIERONE CREDIT UNION PremierOne Credit Union is committed to helping members achieve better financial lives through trusted relationships, personalized service, and expanded access. With over $620 million in assets, PremierOne Credit Union serves individuals who live, work, attend school, or worship in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, Alameda, San Mateo, Merced, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties. Members have access to five branches in Santa Clara County, one in San Mateo County, and nearly 5,000 CO-OP branches and 30,000 ATMs nationwide. For more information, visit www.premieronecu.org.

