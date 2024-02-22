Premise Appoints Matt McNabb as CEO to Continue Scaling its Global Footprint

McNabb previously served as CEO of Native, which Premise acquired in 2021, and as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Strategy Officer for the combined business.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise, an on-demand marketplace that connects businesses with a network of locals able to capture market research data for them, announced Matt McNabb as its new CEO. Matt previously served as the company's Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, responsible for the company's sales, customer success, solution consulting, and other revenue portions of the business, as well as the company lead on corporate strategy, go-to-markets, and mergers and acquisitions, with a particular focus on its work in retail analytics.

Matt comes to the company with nearly 20 years of experience in the data and analytics market, working with some of the largest brands in the world. He joined Premise in 2021 after the acquisition of his company, Native, a competitor of Premise, which also offered a marketplace of data collectors that could be tasked by leading consumer brands to capture store-level data on demand. Since Matt joined the Premise family, Premise has experienced explosive year-on-year growth by working with leading CPG manufacturers, including Coca-Cola, Mondelez, and Heineken, disrupting the status quo of the legacy retail insights providers.

Premise has a long history of facilitating direct conversations between leading brands and NGOs with over 6 million Contributors across 140 countries. These conversations allow organizations like these to better understand the drivers motivating important decisions that range from shopper purchase experiences to democratic election preferences like never before.

"I've been proud to be a part of Premise for the past two years," said Matt McNabb, CEO of Premise. "We are in the business of connecting leading brands and NGOs that seek to understand our world with the people who are most impacted by their decisions, and I think that's as important to our Contributors as it is to our customers."

With Matt's strategic guidance and leadership, the company will continue to accelerate its expansion in traditional trade retail insights and humanitarian needs assessments, as well as consumer insights and public opinion polling.

About Premise
Premise is an on-demand insights company. Its technology mobilizes communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, with the visibility needed in more than 140 countries and 37 languages. To know more, please visit premise.com.

