Premise Cable Market Expected to Reach $19.6 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 10.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The premise cable market is driven by factors such as a rise in demand from the buildings and construction industry and surge in demand for broadband services

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Premise Cable Market By Type (Copper Cable, and Fiber Optic Cable), Cable Type (CAT5E Cables, CAT6 Cables, CAT6A Cables, CAT7 Cables, CAT8 Cables, and Others), and Application (Industrial, Broadcast, Enterprise, IT And Network Security, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global premise cable market was valued at $7.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $19.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Premise cables refer to the wiring employed for linking LAN and telephone apparatus inside a structure. This comprises both vertical and horizontal cables that extend from a central point, like a server room, throughout the entire building, ultimately reaching individual workstations.

Several benefits arise from utilizing premise cables, including an efficient communication framework, consistent operational effectiveness, and the potential for expansion down the line. The uniform configuration guarantees suitability with diverse devices and systems, simplifying the process of setup and upkeep. The orderly cabling arrangement diminishes the likelihood of signal disturbances, resulting in reliable data transfer and decreased instances of system downtime.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The premise cable market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to a rise in demand from the buildings and construction industry. In addition, the surge in demand for broadband services fuels market growth. On the other hand, high costs associated with research and development proficiencies is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the premise cable is anticipated to benefit owing to an increase in demand for high-speed connectivity systems and is expected to present enormous opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $7.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $19.6 billion CAGR 10.5 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Type, Cable Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in demand from the buildings and construction industry Surge in demand for broadband services and connections across the globe Opportunities Increase in demand for high-speed connectivity system Restraints High costs associated with research and development proficiencies

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the premise cable market. The surge in remote work, online education, and virtual interactions drove a heightened demand for reliable and high-speed networking infrastructure, leading to increased sales of premise cables. As businesses adapted to remote operations, investments in technology, including upgraded cabling, became essential.

However, disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing hindered the market's growth, causing delays and supply shortages. Despite challenges, the pandemic accelerated digital transformation, underscoring the importance of robust networking solutions, thereby influencing the premise cable market's trajectory towards technological advancement and increased adoption.

The Fiber Optic Cable segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the fiber optic cable segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global premise cable market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the proliferation of data-intensive applications such as streaming, cloud computing, and IoT. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.99% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the rise of smart buildings and the need for low-latency connections for applications like video conferencing and remote work.

The CAT7 Cables segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on Cable Type, the CAT7 Cables segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global premise cable market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the CAT8 Cables segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.14% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for Data Center and High-Density Environments. These trends and growth factors present significant opportunities for premise cable providers in the CAT8 Cables segment.

The Industrial segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the Industrial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global premise cable market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things. However, the other segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.94% from 2023 to 2032 due to the surge in demand for data centers in the government sector to store data. In addition, the growth of distance learning, online research, administrative systems, and security solutions within educational campuses further fuels the demand for advanced cabling infrastructure. These factors collectively create a strong demand for premise cables in the premise cable market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global premise cable market revenue. However, the Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.00% from 2023 to 2032 due to the increasing adoption of smart home systems and industrial sector which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players:

Anixter Inc.

Belden Inc.

HellermannTyton

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

SAB Brockskes GMBH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Siemon

Prysmian Group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global premise cable market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the premise cable market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing premise cable market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the premise cable market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global premise cable market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and premise cable market outlook and market growth strategies.

Premise Cable Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Copper Cable

Fiber Optic Cable

By Cable Type:

CAT5E Cables

CAT6 Cables

CAT6A Cables

CAT7 Cables

CAT8 Cables

Others

By Application:

Industrial

Broadcast

Enterprise

IT and Network Security

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands , Belgium , Poland , and Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Malaysia , Thailand , Philippines , Indonesia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

