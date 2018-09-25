Premise Data selected to monitor family planning and vaccination services in Nigeria

Globally, one in five children does not receive their full course of immunizations, leaving them at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases. In Nigeria the situation is worse–the World Health Organization estimates that 77% of children aged 12 - 23 months have not received all routine vaccinations. Premise's Contributor Network will collect public health data in areas where systems are inefficient marking an important innovation to help Nigeria reach their target of 90% vaccination coverage.

The award marks the latest in a series of engagements between Premise and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aimed at addressing deficiencies in data collection within countries dealing with health challenges–particularly immunization coverage. "As purveyors of real-world information, it's incredibly gratifying to see the real-world impact our partner organizations are having on people's lives. Improving vaccination coverage is a tangible and meaningful application of our breakthrough ground truth technology," stated Premise President and CEO Maury Blackman.

About Premise:

