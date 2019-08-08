Premise Data Wins Prestigious Urban Innovation Challenge from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data and analytics platform Premise Data announced today it was named an INFUSE Pacesetter by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance —a privileged partner designation that includes an infusion of capital and expertise to help Premise scale its technology to improve immunization coverage across the developing world.

Premise will increase vaccine rates by optimizing immunization deliveries, observing sessions for compliance, monitoring inventory and clinic infrastructure, and surveying attitudes toward immunization. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation chose Premise to pilot a vaccine monitoring program in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Gavi then selected Premise for its ability to scale rapidly to new countries.

Only 80 percent of children globally are immunized. The 20 percent of children who go un-immunized, colloquially referred to as "the fifth child," mostly reside in dense urban areas, very remote areas, or in conflict zones.

"We are honored to have the life-saving work we do recognized," said Premise CEO Maury Blackman, "and we're thrilled to see how our technology, coupled with new thinking, is helping immunize 'the fifth child,'" he said. There were more than 100 applicants for the program and Premise was one of three winners.

Gavi's mission is to ensure that every child around the world is immunized with basic life-saving vaccines, no matter where they live. Gavi launched INFUSE –Innovation for Uptake, Scale and Equity in Immunisation–at the 2016 World Economic Forum in Davos to help improve vaccine delivery systems by connecting high-impact innovations with the countries that need them the most.

"Winning INFUSE helps Premise and our partner governments successfully monitor the performance of their immunization systems in real-time—a massive step forward in the process of digital transformation," added Chris Watson, Premise's business development manager for international development.

Premise works on a range of industry and development projects with private and public partners. For more information, visit Premise.com .

