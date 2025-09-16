Premise Health Named to Fortune and Great Place To Work's 2025 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the largest direct healthcare company serving large employers and unions and a leading provider of digital care, was named to the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ list for the fifth consecutive year. Based on feedback from more than 228,000 employee surveys across the healthcare industry, this recognition highlights organizations whose workplace environments scored highest based on a range of criteria, including work environment, training programs, and opportunities to grow. Premise ranked 27 out of 50 in the large company category.

"Every year, I'm grateful and proud when the culture our teams build together is recognized," said Elizabeth Reimer, chief human resources officer at Premise Health. "When our clinical team members feel supported and connected, they can focus on what drew them to medicine in the first place: caring for patients. This sense of purpose is what drives us to deliver the best care possible. By fostering an environment rooted in respect and collaboration, we empower our people to provide high-quality, whole-person care that helps individuals live longer, healthier, and happier lives."

Premise's commitment to its culture and teams directly supports patient care and outcomes. The company consistently achieves or exceeds 90% in the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) scores, a nationally recognized benchmark of clinical quality.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care™ list, developed by Fortune and Great Place To Work®, includes only companies that are Great Place To Work certified. Earlier this year, Premise announced its sixth consecutive recertification, with 85% of team members affirming it is a great place to work. Among the 50 companies recognized, Premise is the only company represented from the direct healthcare industry.

Great Place To Work is the largest ongoing annual workforce study in the U.S., with rankings based over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees.

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves large organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 800 wellness centers in 46 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With a comprehensive advanced primary care model, decades of expertise in occupational health, and more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company and one of the largest digital providers in the country. For more information, visit www.premisehealth.com.

