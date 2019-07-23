Premise Health Receives AAAHC Accreditation for 94 Centers, Most in Industry

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the leading direct health care company, has again received accreditation through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Premise now has 94 accredited wellness centers, increasing from 54 accredited centers in 2016.

The AAAHC Network Accreditation Program measures an organization's strategy against stringent, national quality standards across all sites of care to determine eligibility. Premise has the greatest number of accreditations of any onsite health provider and the most centers accredited as medical homes.

"This accreditation is the pinnacle of external validation in our industry, reaffirming our commitment to high-quality, integrated health care that changes lives," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan Leizman. "We are honored and humbled to be recognized in this way."

AAAHC Network Accreditation is granted to the corporate organization and each individual site of care included in the network. Each site receives a certificate identifying it as being operated by an AAAHC-accredited entity.

"To achieve AAAHC accreditation, Premise Health underwent a rigorous onsite survey that verified compliance to nationally recognized health and safety standards, policies, and procedures. Organizations that earn AAAHC accreditation embody the spirit of 1095 Strong, quality every day, which reflects an ongoing commitment to high-quality care and patient safety throughout the 1,095 days of the accreditation cycle," said Dorota Rakowiecki, director of accreditation operations. "We are proud to partner with Premise Health as it continues to invest in ongoing worksite health quality improvements and prioritize patient safety and quality of care across all teams and departments."

The 94 accredited centers offer a blend of health and wellness services including primary care, occupational health, fitness, dental, musculoskeletal, health education and health promotion, travel medicine and behavioral health.

Premise Health operates more than 600 onsite and nearsite wellness centers across the country, serving more than 275 of the nation's leading companies.

To learn more about Premise Health's commitment to quality care, visit its website at www.premisehealth.com.

ABOUT PREMISE HEALTH

Premise Health is the leading direct healthcare company pioneering new models to deliver powerfully effortless healthcare. With more than 50 years of experience, Premise Health delivers unmatched quality, access and value through more than 600 wellness centers in 44 states and Guam. The company serves more than 275 of the nation's most innovative organizations, including a significant number of Fortune 1000 companies.

Premise Health believes that the future of healthcare is unrivaled access to phenomenal care that costs less for clients, members and their dependents. It delivers that future today through three access points – onsite health, nearsite health, and 24/7 virtual health. It also serves as the healthcare gateway for members and dependents, connecting them not only to its own robust and comprehensive provider network but also to the broader healthcare ecosystem. The result is a member experience that makes it easy to be seen anytime and anywhere.

For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com .

Media Contact:

Lacey Hunter

(615) 419-7722

Lacey.Hunter@premisehealth.com

SOURCE Premise Health Holding Corp.

Related Links

http://www.premisehealth.com/

