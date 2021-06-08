Premise Health Unveils Refreshed Brand that Speaks to Bold Commitment to 'Redefine Health Care'

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the largest direct health care provider and an OMERS portfolio company, revealed a bold new brand identity to reflect its fully connected health care model and commitment to redefine how people access and experience health care. The company, which serves many of the world's leading organizations, has become one of the largest digital providers in the country in the past year, bringing intelligent, high-quality care and more than 30 products to 11 million eligible members.

"The coronavirus pandemic fundamentally changed how companies think about health care and the workplace," said Jami Doucette, president, Premise Health. "There is growing recognition that organizations need to improve the total health of their populations, and that volume-based healthcare models cannot support the innovation needed to succeed long term."

He added, "Premise is at the forefront of a movement to reimagine not only how people access primary care, but the ways in which they engage with the entire healthcare ecosystem."

The need to focus on our health is more apparent now than ever. More than 20% of adults in the U.S. experienced mental illness in 20191, and these numbers have continued to grow over the past year. Nearly half of U.S. adults suffer from hypertension2, and more than 26 million were diagnosed with diabetes in 20183. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in people delaying important and necessary medical care, with 40% of people surveyed saying they canceled upcoming health care appointments.4

Premise has taken the lead in changing this narrative, partnering with its clients to pioneer a digital-first, value-based approach to primary care. The company accelerated its digital road map to meet the needs of members during the coronavirus pandemic, expanding to offer members nearly 20 digital products through onsite and nearsite wellness centers, in addition to in-person care.

Premise also expanded the Digital Wellness Center to deliver high-quality care to client populations across the U.S. through a centralized care team and a single, cloud-based portal. Launched in January 2020, the Digital Wellness Center brings together virtual primary care, behavioral health, occupational health, pharmacy, and the family of Connected Care+ products under one virtual roof. Connected Care+ is an integrated population health and care navigation solution that uses data-driven insights to enhance the overall value of care by identifying members who would benefit from additional support and helping them navigate to high-value specialty care – locally and nationally.

"Our brand evolution brings to life all the ways we are shattering the status quo and delivering healthcare differently," said Doucette. "We see being different as a choice, and it is one we are making every day as we improve quality, access, experience, and overall value on behalf of clients and members."

ABOUT PREMISE HEALTH

Premise Health is the world's leading direct healthcare provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving over 11 million eligible lives across more than 2,500 of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to offer fully connected care – in-person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, delivering care through the Digital Wellness Center and onsite, nearsite, mobile, and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and breaking down barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, delivering the breadth and depth of care required to serve organizations' total populations. The result is healthcare that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

Media Contact:

Lacey Hunter

615-419-7722

[email protected]



1 National Alliance on Mental Illness website

2 CDC data, 2017

3 National Diabetes Statistic Report 2020

4 McKinsey Study

SOURCE Premise Health

Related Links

http://www.premisehealth.com

