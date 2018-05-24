Premise Provides Real-time Kiev, Ukraine Resident Sentiment Data Covering UEFA Champions League Final Preparations

Kiev resident concerns for the event include "traffic" (28.2%), "crowds" (19.4%), "unruly tourists" (18.4%), and "security" (16.5%). When asked specifically about security, 73.6% were either "concerned" or "very concerned" about security for the event. Hotel price spikes have also been in focus. Over 3,000 local residents have signed up for a Facebook page called "Kyiv Free Couch" to help house travelling Liverpool and Real Madrid fans struggling to find lodging. Even Ukraine President, Petro Poroshenko, has offered to open his home to guests. When asked about the hotel price issue, 93% of Premise's network believe the price spikes in their local hotels were "unfair."

Despite local concerns of traffic, crowds, and price increases, 70% believed Kiev was well prepared to host the Champions League Final and residents are overwhelmingly supportive of the city hosting more major events in the future (87% in favor).

Premise CEO, Maury Blackman, noted that "The Champions League Final is a major global event and the people of Kiev are rightfully proud that their city is hosting. We wanted to offer the world real-time access to insights on the city's preparations and the impact of the event on local residents." Premise offers this type of targeted, event-driven data, as well as in-depth longitudinal data through the power of its global network of ground truth contributors.

