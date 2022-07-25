Premium Alcoholic Beverages Market Opportunity to Witness US$ 1.7 Tn during 2022 - 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for premium whiskey is expected to outpace other premium alcoholic beverages during the forecast period. The original Japanese beer brand (Sapporo) is still a market leader today

NEWARK, Del., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global premium alcoholic Beverages market is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% and top a valuation of US$ 0.7 Tn in 2022 to US$ 1.7 Tn by 2032. Rising consumption of premium alcoholic beverage due to their optimal quality and introduction of novel premium alcoholic beverages brands worldwide are some of the factors providing impetus to the growth of the market.

Over the years, demand for premium alcoholic beverages has risen at a healthy pace and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, owing to the rising disposable income, growing awareness regarding the benefits of wine consumption, rapid surge in number of wine drinkers across the world.

Similarly, increasing demand for various types of premium alcoholic beverages such as beer, rum, and wine among millennials will create plethora of opportunities for the premium alcoholic beverages manufacturers during the forecast period.

In addition to this, easy availability of premium alcoholic beverages through online shopping platforms will positively impact premium alcoholic beverages sales over the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The premium alcoholic beverages market size reached US$ 11.4 Bn in 2022.

in 2022. By alcohol type, whiskey is likely to be the most remunerative segment in the global premium alcoholic beverages during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, B2C to witness highest premium alcoholic beverages sales through 2032.]

The U.S. will continue to remain the most dominant premium alcoholic beverages market during the forecast period.

Demand for premium alcoholic beverages to rise at a robust pace in Japan over the assessment period.

"Growing consumer preference for nutritional beverages with optimum quality will create lucrative growth opportunities for the premium alcoholic beverages manufacturers during the forthcoming years," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key premium alcoholic beverages are constantly focusing adopting various strategies such as new product launches, advertisements, price reduction, partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the global market.

Key Players

Bacardi Limited

Diageo Plc

Pernod Ricard SA

Gruppo Campari

The Brown-Forman Corporation

The Edrington Group

Heineken N.V.

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global premium alcoholic beverages market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (concentrates, hydrolyzed, isolates, and others), form (powder, liquid, paste/spreadable, and others), and application (food & beverages, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, infant formula, pet care industry, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

Premium Alcoholic Beverages Market by Category

By Alcohol Type:

Beer

Wine

Whiskey

Gin

Vodka

Rum

Others

By Packaging:

Bottles

Can

Jars

Tins

Others

By Sales Channel:

B2B/Direct

B2C/Indirect

By Application:

Household Segment

Hospitality Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Future Market Insights