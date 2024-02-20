Premium Athletic Wear Company, Pro Standard Takes NBA All-Star Weekend by Storm with Exclusive Fashion Showcases and Community Engagement

News provided by

Pro Standard

20 Feb, 2024, 16:46 ET

Elevating Style in a Stellar Showcase in Indianapolis, Pro Standard Dresses NBA Icons, A-List Celebrities, and Musical Royalty, Setting a New Benchmark in Athletic Fashion Integration

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Standard, the premium athletic wear company, made a commanding presence at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, leaving an indelible mark on the city with its exclusive fashion offerings and community initiatives. From A-list celebrities to superstar athletes, including the All-Star Band and the Dunk Contest host, all donned Pro Standard, adding an electrifying touch of style to the festivities. The highlight of the weekend was when global icon Jennifer Hudson donned the exclusive Pro Standard Moto Jacket, exuding elegance, and style courtside at the All-Star Game. Not to be outdone, music sensation 50 Cent proudly sported the Indy 2024 Varsity Jacket, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne stole the spotlight at the Official After Concert in a striking Pro Standard Special Edition Moto Suit, showcasing the brand's versatility and fashion-forward approach.

Pro Standard CEO and Creative Director Mike Harris says, "My creative vision was to embrace the Indy Moto racing culture and merge it with the essence of basketball to develop an elevated fashion capsule for the weekend and beyond."

Pro Standard engaged consumers with an elaborate fashion booth and custom Indy Race Car exhibit at the NBA Crossover. In a demonstration of their commitment to giving back, Pro Standard generously gifted products to attendees and took 75 youth and parents, alongside WNBA player Ty Harris (an Indianapolis native), to the HBCU game. Erin J Hall, Chief Culture Officer of Pro Standard, emphasized the importance of community engagement, stating, "It's essential to give back to the community we serve and expose our youth to experiences that can motivate and inspire them to new heights."

Pro Standard's presence at NBA All-Star Weekend exemplified their dedication to merging sports, fashion, and community involvement, setting a new standard for athletic wear brands.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Meisels at Fingerprint Communications: [email protected]

About Pro Standard:

Pro Standard is a leading premium athletic wear brand known for its innovative designs, quality craftsmanship, and commitment to community engagement. With a focus on merging sports culture with high fashion, Pro Standard continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the industry. For more information, visit www.teamprostandard.com

SOURCE Pro Standard

