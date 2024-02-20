Premium Athletic Wear Company, Pro Standard Takes NBA All-Star Weekend by Storm with Exclusive Fashion Showcases and Community Engagement

Pro Standard CEO and Creative Director Mike Harris says, "My creative vision was to embrace the Indy Moto racing culture and merge it with the essence of basketball to develop an elevated fashion capsule for the weekend and beyond."

Pro Standard engaged consumers with an elaborate fashion booth and custom Indy Race Car exhibit at the NBA Crossover. In a demonstration of their commitment to giving back, Pro Standard generously gifted products to attendees and took 75 youth and parents, alongside WNBA player Ty Harris (an Indianapolis native), to the HBCU game. Erin J Hall, Chief Culture Officer of Pro Standard, emphasized the importance of community engagement, stating, "It's essential to give back to the community we serve and expose our youth to experiences that can motivate and inspire them to new heights."

Pro Standard's presence at NBA All-Star Weekend exemplified their dedication to merging sports, fashion, and community involvement, setting a new standard for athletic wear brands.

Pro Standard is a leading premium athletic wear brand known for its innovative designs, quality craftsmanship, and commitment to community engagement. With a focus on merging sports culture with high fashion, Pro Standard continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the industry. For more information, visit www.teamprostandard.com

