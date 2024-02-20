Premium Athletic Wear Company, Pro Standard Takes NBA All-Star Weekend by Storm with Exclusive Fashion Showcases and Community Engagement
20 Feb, 2024, 16:46 ET
Elevating Style in a Stellar Showcase in Indianapolis, Pro Standard Dresses NBA Icons, A-List Celebrities, and Musical Royalty, Setting a New Benchmark in Athletic Fashion Integration
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Standard, the premium athletic wear company, made a commanding presence at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, leaving an indelible mark on the city with its exclusive fashion offerings and community initiatives. From A-list celebrities to superstar athletes, including the All-Star Band and the Dunk Contest host, all donned Pro Standard, adding an electrifying touch of style to the festivities. The highlight of the weekend was when global icon Jennifer Hudson donned the exclusive Pro Standard Moto Jacket, exuding elegance, and style courtside at the All-Star Game. Not to be outdone, music sensation 50 Cent proudly sported the Indy 2024 Varsity Jacket, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne stole the spotlight at the Official After Concert in a striking Pro Standard Special Edition Moto Suit, showcasing the brand's versatility and fashion-forward approach.
