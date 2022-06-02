PREMIUM BABY BRAND RASCAL + FRIENDS PARTNERS WITH MOONBUG ENTERTAINMENT FOR SPECIAL EDITION COCOMELON DIAPER LINE

Now, families will be able to engage with CoComelon beyond the screen, with their favorite characters helping to make change-time and potty training easier. Rascal + Friends premium diapers and training pants are made to move in and power through the night with 12-hour leak protection, with feather-soft materials and a high stretchy waistband.

"Rascal + Friends was the brainchild of a mom who wanted to provide other parents with a diaper that did it all - was affordable, safe on skin and performed exceptionally. In the past year, we have become the most-liked diaper on TikTok and partnering with the most-watched kids' brand on YouTube will help us bring our premium diapers and training pants to more families around the world," said Amelia Watson, Global Marketing Manager at Rascal + Friends. "We're thrilled to be launching a limited edition collection, combining our award-winning products with CoComelon's beloved characters to make change-time easier for parents and more fun for little ones."

"Moonbug is passionate about connecting with families across the globe and we are always looking for more ways for families to engage with their favorite characters beyond the screen," said Ryan Gorman, Head of Global Retail & Consumer Product Marketing at Moonbug Entertainment. "We could not think of a better partner than Rascal + Friends to launch the very first CoComelon branded premium diapers providing parents with the products that will help them make change-time easier, whilst ensuring their little ones are kept comfortable and happy."

CoComelon is the #1 most-watched kids brand on YouTube globally, generating over 3.3 billion average monthly views and has over 135 million YouTube subscribers. The brand has become an influential leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku, Netflix and more.

Rascal + Friends

Rascal + Friends is an international award-winning diaper brand. Founded in New Zealand by a mother that envisioned a diaper that checked all the boxes: premium yet affordable, exceptional performance and gentle enough for a baby's sensitive skin with no nasties – no latex, lotions or fragrance. Our range of premium diapers, training pants and sensitive wipes are available in over 20 countries around the world. Rascal + Friends is available in major retailers like Walmart, Tesco, Coles, Lazada, New World and Pak'nSave.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' titles in the world. Moonbug's line-up includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, Little Angel, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more.

Moonbug's shows are on more than 150 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Super RTL, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Tencent, Youku and Roku. The company's portfolio currently stands at 29 IPs and its content is available in 32 languages.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

