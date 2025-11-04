Premium Boat Clubs Enter Revolutionary Reciprocal Membership Agreement

Nautical Boat Club & Gulf Stream Boat Club expand members' options and access to the ease, luxury, fun, and unforgettable moments of Boat Life

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautical Boat Club and Gulf Stream Boat Club proudly announce a new reciprocal membership agreement, the first-ever partnership of its kind between two premium boat clubs. Members of the clubs will now enjoy reciprocal benefits at all locations of both Nautical and Gulf Stream franchises, for a total of 34 Boating Country Clubs® nationwide.

NBC X GULFSTREAM

"We're thrilled to partner with Gulf Stream Boat Club in this first-of-its-kind collaboration," attests Tom Gardiner, Nautical Boat Club Owner since 2012. "Nautical Boat Club has always been a pioneer in the boat-club business. Now, we're proud to share that spirit with Gulf Stream, redefining what it means to belong to a premium boat club with an unwavering focus on world-class service and member satisfaction."

"This agreement sets a new bar within the boating community," affirms Gulf Stream Chief Executive Officer Alex Warner. "It's the first time two clubs of this caliber have aligned to expand benefits for members, and it underscores both our mutual dedication to innovation and our belief that the best experiences are meant to be shared."

Founded more than two decades ago, Nautical Boat Club – America's first and favorite Boating Country Club® – provides a premium boating experience and a superior alternative to renting, leasing, or buying a boat. Nautical Boat Club membership offers unlimited access to a diverse fleet of top-notch boats, limitless use of a full stock of complimentary water toys, and white-glove concierge-style service, always delivered with care. Monthly dues cover all expenses except for gas – including insurance, maintenance, and slip fees.

Gulf Stream Boat Club, founded in 2009 in Delray Beach, offers a similarly premium experience with excellent boats and exceptional service at first-rate marinas, all backed by flexible membership options designed to fit a variety of lifestyles.

Under the new agreement between the boat clubs, members of Nautical Boat Club's 27 locations throughout six states will enjoy not only Nautical's three locales along Florida's west coast, but also full membership benefits at Gulf Stream's seven locations in southeast Florida.

"Southeast Florida is truly a boater's paradise," David Grossman, Gulf Stream's Chief Operating Officer, asserts. "With typically calm waters, the region offers an incredible mix of aquatic experiences, including luxury boating, sportfishing, watersports, and casual cruising. And because it's the Sunshine State, there's never an off-season!"

Nautical Boat Club franchise owners are also expressing their excitement about the reciprocal agreement between the boat clubs.

"Our members expect the best, and we're proud to deliver that by partnering with another organization that shares our high standards," says Scott Payne, who owns Nautical Boat Club – Concord.

"Nautical and Gulf Stream are both driven by the same mission: to make boating effortless, enjoyable, and extraordinary," agrees Justin Wiernasz, Owner of Nautical Boat Club – Southwest Florida. "This partnership is a natural fit."

"Our members are at the heart of everything we do," Bryan Wallace, President of Nautical Boat Club, concludes. "By joining forces with Gulf Stream, we're opening up new horizons for them, quite literally! We're happy to be partnering with another best-in-class club that puts members first – and to offer all of our members even more value and opportunities for memorable Boat Life moments."

