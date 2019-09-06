Premium CBD Supply Celebrates Grand Opening

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online CBD superstore Premium CBD Supply celebrated its grand opening over the Labor Day weekend, showcasing a wide selection of top CBD brands and a new state-of-the-art e-commerce platform. A product of the team behind Premium Vape Supply, some customers may already have an idea of the high level of service to expect. According to Operations Director Dave Roberts, Premium CBD Supply's mission is to provide a curated and reliable source for CBD products, offering a breath of fresh air in a market which many consumers have found confusing or intimidating. "The whole team here has worked hard over the past year to get to this point and we couldn't be more excited," explains Roberts. "We fully understand that for many people out there CBD and hemp products in general are a new experience, and we aim to make it as simple as possible. We've partnered with industry veterans like CBDistillery and Koi CBD, as well as up-and-coming brands such as SMPLSTC and Naked 100 CBD."

The building was fully staffed on the holiday filling orders which poured in all weekend long. According to Roberts, SMPLSTC stands out as one of the big winners from the opening weekend, especially when it comes to their disposable cartomizers and their tinctures. "SMPLSTC has really turned some heads over the weekend, and already the customer feedback on the quality of their products have been overwhelmingly positive. The SMPLSTC experience that customers have been reporting reflects exactly why we created Premium CBD Supply in the first place."

When asked what new customers can expect, the answer was simple. "Quality, Transparency and Value." Manufacturers featured on Premium CBD Supply are third party laboratory tested, with the results readily available on the site. The value proposition is clear as well, "we price our products to be the most competitive available anywhere, and shipping for U.S. orders is always fast and free."

It's an exciting time in the hemp world, and Premium CBD Supply has provided the web users with their first opportunity to browse the best CBD brands at outstanding prices and service, all in one place. Whether one is in search of a classic tincture option, gummies or even hemp extract infused pet treats, Premium CBD Supply is poised to be the next big thing.

SOURCE Premium CBD Supply

Related Links

https://www.premiumcbdsupply.com

