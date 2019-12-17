Premium CBD Supply Expands Into 2020

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online CBD retailer Premium CBD Supply has spent 2019 focused on growth and plans to continue expansion into 2020. The past year presented many opportunities to widen the selection of inventory as well as to add innovative new features to the website. Over the past several months Premium CBD Supply has introduced almost a dozen new manufacturers to the catalog as well as launched an entirely redesigned platform.

The team at Premium CBD Supply dedicates itself to ensuring that the selection of hemp extract products available on the website represent the best the industry has to offer. 2019 brought such brands as CBDistillery, Extract Labs , Pachamama CBD, Lazarus Naturals , Bluebird Botanicals and many more. The company believes strongly in the future of hemp extract and the use cases it provides, and that presenting consumers with reputable and high quality options should be the central focus of their mission. To this end, responsible branding, quality manufacturing and stringent testing protocols are standards to which all brands featured on Premium CBD Supply are held. CBD tinctures, topicals and pet products as well as innovative new categories are offered in the catalog, with more planned to come in the near future.

In order to adapt to the unique needs of CBD customers, Premium CBD Supply underwent a substantial redesign in the fall of 2019. Many consumers are new to the CBD market, and some have difficulty understanding the landscape. In order to help remedy this, information has been made available in the form of weekly blogs aimed squarely towards educating new users. Many common questions are answered and new brands are highlighted in order to help assure that each customer finds the perfect product for their needs.

The CBD market is expected to continue its strong growth in 2020, and Premium CBD Supply is committed to remaining on the forefront of innovation. The many additions and improvements that the team at Premium CBD Supply have implemented over the course of the past year have helped establish the platform as a cost effective online CBD store that consumers can rely upon. Customers can expect the long list of top shelf hemp extract manufacturers to continue to grow in 2020 as Premium CBD Supply continues its commitment to offering value pricing, fast shipping and the industry's best buying experience.

Website: www.premiumcbdsupply.com

SOURCE Premium CBD Supply

Related Links

https://www.premiumcbdsupply.com

