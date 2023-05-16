Premium chocolate market size to grow by USD 17.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing market indulgence to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium chocolate market size is set to grow by USD 17.65 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.79%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premium Chocolate Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Premium Chocolate Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Dark Premium Chocolate



White



Milk Premium Chocolate

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Offline sales channels include supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, distributors, independent retailers, and specialty retailers. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a wide range of products from different brands. Supermarket and hypermarket chains are focusing on expanding the number of stores globally. For instance, Walmart announced plans to open 300 new stores in China by 2024 as part of its global expansion policy. Such expansions will improve customer access and increase sales of premium chocolate products, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the

premium chocolate market

Premium Chocolate Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the premium chocolate market include Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Champlain Chocolate Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Ferrero International S.A., Hotel Chocolat Group plc, Lotte Corp., Marks and Spencer Plc, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, Pierre Marcolini Group, RICHART, Savencia SA, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, The Hershey Co., Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the market.

Vendor offerings

Cargill Inc - The company offers different types of chocolates, such as milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, and more.

The company offers different types of chocolates, such as milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, and more. CEMOI Group - The company offers premium chocolates under the brand Maison CEMOI.

The company offers premium chocolates under the brand Maison CEMOI. Champlain Chocolate Co. - The company offers premium chocolates such as Assorted Chocolate Easter Eggs Bag and Spring Chocolate Assortment.

The company offers premium chocolates such as Assorted Chocolate Easter Eggs Bag and Spring Chocolate Assortment. Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - The company offers premium chocolate such as Lindt EXCELLENCE and Lindt Lindor.

The report also covers the following areas:

Premium Chocolate Market 2023-2027: Market dynamics

Driver - The increasing market indulgence is driving market growth. The demand for premium chocolates is increasing rapidly. Moreover, the demand for higher-quality chocolate is growing faster than for other types of chocolate. As a result, there have been numerous product launches in this category. Countries with the highest demand for premium chocolate include France, England, Italy, Spain, and Germany. The demand for premium chocolate is also fueled by the growing demand for dark chocolate. These factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Trend - Support for sustainable cocoa production is a key trend in the market. There are several issues related to cocoa production, such as child labor, low incomes for local farmers, deforestation, and forest degradation, in African countries such as Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana. To solve these issues, many players are introducing sustainable cocoa production programs. For example, the European Commission launched an initiative for sustainable cocoa production. Such initiatives support sustainable cocoa production, which will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge - The threat from seasonal chocolates is challenging market growth. Seasonal chocolates are not available all year round. Therefore, sales of such chocolates increase exponentially during festivals and occasions such as Easter, Halloween, and Christmas. Players such as Lindt and Lake Champlain Chocolates sell seasonal chocolates designed for special occasions such as Mother's Day and Father's Day. The overall sales of seasonal chocolates increase during these days. Therefore, the threat from seasonal chocolates will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Premium Chocolate Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist premium chocolate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the premium chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the premium chocolate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of premium chocolate market vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Related Reports:

The chocolate market is projected to increase by USD 45.78 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% between 2022 and 2027. Growing demand for healthier chocolates is an emerging trend in the market. However, unstable cocoa prices and declining per capita consumption are major challenges impeding the market.

The candy market size is projected to increase by USD 56.43 billion, and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by type (non-chocolate candy and chocolate candy), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Premium Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.78 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Champlain Chocolate Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Ferrero International S.A., Hotel Chocolat Group plc, Lotte Corp., Marks and Spencer Plc, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, Pierre Marcolini Group, RICHART, Savencia SA, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, The Hershey Co., Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

