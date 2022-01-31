Premium Chocolate Market to register a growth of USD 16.48 billion at a CAGR of 9.40%|Increasing popularity of new product launch is a key driver | Technavio

Our research report on "Premium Chocolate Market – Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-202 5 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Premium Chocolate market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 8.50%

Key market segments: Product (dark premium chocolate and white and milk premium chocolate), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA)

, APAC, , , and MEA) Key Consumer Region & contribution: Europe at 36%

Premium Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.40% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 16.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.50 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Belgium, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CEMOI Group, Champlain Chocolate Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Pierre Marcolini Group, The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding A.S. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Premium Chocolate Market Trend

Demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates

The growing demand for organic, vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free chocolates is one of the key drivers for the global premium chocolate market share growth. The rising awareness about the effects of synthetic products on the health and environment among health-conscious consumers has shifted their preference towards organic products including the premium chocolate sector. As organic foods are beneficial in terms of health they are becoming more popular in the market with consumers showing concern for ingredients used in the chocolates. Thus, the changing preferences by the end-users have encouraged major players to come up with a wide variety of organic chocolates for gaining health-conscious consumers.

Premium Chocolate Market Challenge

Fluctuating prices of raw material

One of the most important challenges for the growth of the market is the fluctuating price of basic raw materials including sugar, milk powder, and cocoa beans. The price of premium chocolates is higher than other conventional chocolates, and the rising cost of these raw materials will lead to a further increase in the cost of production. This is further passed down to consumers by either reducing the portion size of chocolates or by increasing the prices. Additionally, the productivity of crops also gets affected by epidemics, drastic weather conditions, and other adverse conditions resulting in a rise in the prices of crops.

Key market vendors insights

The premium chocolate market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

CEMOI Group

Champlain Chocolate Co.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Ferrero International SA

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Pierre Marcolini Group

The Hershey Co.

Yildiz Holding A.S .

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Dark premium chocolate

The dark premium chocolate segment will be significant in the premium chocolate market share growth during the forecast period. Dark chocolate, also known as black chocolate and plain chocolate, is rich in fiber, antioxidants, iron, and magnesium. Moreover, it can also help in improving cognitive functions and blood flow and is less detrimental to teeth than other forms of chocolate. Thus, the multiple health benefits will significantly increase the demand for dark premium chocolate among the consumers facilitating the growth in this segment.

White and milk premium chocolate

Regional Market Analysis

Europe will contribute to 36% of the global premium chocolate market share growth during the forecast period. Belgium, Germany, and UK are the major markets for premium chocolate in Europe.

The increasing per capita consumption of chocolate along with the presence of key vendors in Europe is expected to boost the premium chocolate market growth in the region.

