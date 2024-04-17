PREMIUM COFFEE BRAND JULIUS MEINL LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL BARISTA COMPETITION: THE MEINL BARISTA CUP

VIENNA, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium coffee brand, Julius Meinl launches its first ever international barista competition. The Meinl Barista Cup spotlights the talented baristas serving over 5 million cups of Julius Meinl coffee each day worldwide. From April to July 2024, 12 countries will host national competitions, including Austria, Bosnia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, UAE, and the USA. Each national champion will advance to the Grand Finale, hosted at the company headquarters in Vienna on September 19th.

Julius Meinl Barista Cup 2024

Baristas working at cafes, restaurants and hotels serving Julius Meinl coffee are invited to apply on the company's website. Top candidates will be selected to demonstrate their coffee mastery at their national competition, assessed by a panel of expert judges in three categories: Espresso, Cappuccino, and Signature Drink.

"For over 160 years, Julius Meinl has been dedicated to sharing Vienna's rich coffeehouse culture with the world. Our belief is simple: coffee is a craft to be enjoyed beyond more than just a moment. The Meinl Barista Cup celebrates our baristas around the world who share this same passion."

- Christina Meinl, 5th generation family member.

Baristas will compete with Julius Meinl's super premium 100% Arabica Belvedere Blend coffee, part of The Originals Bio Fairtrade double-certified range, inspired by Vienna's coffeehouse culture and the concept 'made by artisans, for artisans.' Developed for customers dedicated to sustainability and premium quality, named after the Belvedere World Heritage site, it combines Arabica beans from Nicaragua and Honduras, creating an elegantly balanced toffee sweetness to complement the notes of hazelnut and rich dark chocolate.

The Meinl Barista Cup is proudly sponsored by leading industry names Rancilio Group, Fiorenzato, Cafetto and BWT. Baristas will compete with cutting-edge SCA certified Rancilio Specialty RS1 espresso machines and high-precision Fiorenzato F83 E Pro Grinders. They will experience BWT's purifying and mineralizing water technology for unparalleled coffee flavour, setting new standards in water optimisation alongside Cafetto, the official cleaning products partner, offering innovative, specialised solutions for coffee equipment maintenance.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with top industry brands as part of our ongoing commitment to innovation. Embracing the latest technology is integral to serving premium coffee experiences. By supplying our baristas with the best tools and equipment, we empower them to deliver excellence in every cup."

- Angelika Galas, Head of Global Academy, Julius Meinl Coffee Group

The top scorer in each category at the Grand Finale will be awarded a coveted spot on an exclusive trip to Honduras. The once-in-a-lifetime adventure offers a unique opportunity for the baristas to immerse themselves in Honduras' rich coffee culture and to develop their knowledge of sustainable coffee cultivation. The Meinl Barista Cup offers an incredible journey for exceptional baristas to showcase and develop their coffee skills and at a global level.

Baristas can apply for the Meinl Barista Cup here. Follow @JuliusMeinlOfficial on Instagram for exclusive event coverage and to discover which countries will emerge victorious.

About Julius Meinl: Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Meinl is a preferred coffee supplier for Vienna's leading coffee houses. Today, Julius Meinl coffees and teas create meaningful moments for customers and consumers across the globe, and are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, plus a growing number of retail outlets.

