Premium Cosmetics Market size is set to grow by USD 66.99 billion from 2024-2028, Increased demand for premium skincare products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global premium cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 66.99 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period. Increased demand for premium skincare products is driving market growth, with a trend towards multichannel marketing. However, lack of consumer reach and premium brand penetration in major parts of developing regions poses a challenge. Key market players include Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, NUDE Beauty Brands, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global premium cosmetics market 2024-2028

Premium Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 66996.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, NUDE Beauty Brands, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Market Driver

Premium cosmetics vendors significantly leverage social media to boost product awareness and engagement with consumers. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube are effective tools for promotion. Successful campaigns include Olay's Your Best Beautiful by Procter and Gamble, Nivea's Tan Tag and Win by Beiersdorf, Garnier's Rock Your Style by L'Oreal, and L'Oreal Paris' 4,100 Miles 5 Tasks. The internet and smartphone penetration, along with increased customer engagement practices, have driven sales volume and revenue growth for these vendors.

The premium cosmetics market is thriving with innovative products and trends. Producing high-quality cosmetics is a priority for many brands. Lifespan and effectiveness are key concerns for consumers. Skincare and sun protection are popular categories, with many brands offering organic and natural ingredients. Consumers are also looking for products that cater to specific concerns, such as anti-aging and acne treatment.

Sustainability is a trending topic, with many brands focusing on eco-friendly and ethical practices. Technology plays a role in the industry, with advancements in ingredients and delivery systems. The market is competitive, with many brands offering unique features to attract customers. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for products that meet their needs and align with their values.

Market Challenges

The premium cosmetics market faces challenges in expanding distribution networks, particularly in developing regions of MEA and APAC. Department stores and specialty retailers, along with e-retailers, serve as primary channels for premium beauty product manufacturers.

However, penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities is limited due to consumer demand and logistical issues. This hinders market growth in these areas, making it crucial for retailers and vendors to address these challenges and build stronger delivery channels.

The premium cosmetics market faces several challenges in production and procurement. The cost of raw materials, such as minerals and oils, can be unpredictable and volatile. Brands must ensure they source ethical and sustainable ingredients to meet consumer demands. Additionally, the production process requires precision and consistency to maintain brand reputation.

Producers must invest in advanced technology and skilled labor to meet these demands. Furthermore, the market is highly competitive, with numerous brands vying for consumer attention. Brands must differentiate themselves through unique offerings, effective marketing, and excellent customer service. Overall, the premium cosmetics market requires a strategic approach to overcome these challenges and thrive in the industry.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Skincare products

1.2 Fragrances

1.3 Color cosmetics

1.4 Hair care products

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Skincare products- The global premium skincare market is expanding due to the rising demand from women and an increasing consciousness among men regarding personal grooming. To cater to this growing customer base, vendors are introducing customized skincare products for men. Notable offerings include Chanel's microfluidic serum, Vichy's LiftActiv Supreme, Jurlique's Herbal Recovery range, and ReVive's Skin Tone Serum. These products will contribute significantly to the growth of the premium skincare segment within the cosmetics industry.

Research Analysis

The Premium Cosmetics Market is experiencing significant growth due to shifting consumer preferences towards disposable incomes being allocated towards opulent lifestyle choices. Luxury products, such as Premium Cosmetics, are increasingly popular as individuals seek to enhance their grooming routines and express their personal style. Influencer endorsements on social media platforms have played a pivotal role in driving beauty trends, with consumers seeking out leading brands offering premium ingredients for skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance.

The market for anti-aging goods is particularly robust, as population demographics continue to skew older and women's economic independence fuels demand for ethical and experimental attributes in cosmetic products. E-commerce platforms have made it easier than ever to access a wide range of cosmetic products, extending their product lifespan and allowing consumers to experiment with new offerings. Overall, the Premium Cosmetics Market is poised for continued growth as consumers prioritize self-care and indulge in the pleasures of high-quality grooming and beauty products.

Market Research Overview

The premium cosmetics market encompasses a range of high-end beauty products, including foundations, lipsticks, eyeshadows, and skincare solutions. These cosmetics are distinguished by their superior quality, innovative formulations, and luxurious packaging. The market caters to consumers seeking advanced and effective solutions for enhancing their appearance and maintaining healthy, radiant skin.

The industry is driven by trends such as the increasing popularity of natural and organic ingredients, the rise of e-commerce, and the growing influence of social media influencers. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for these products due to their perceived benefits and the desirability factor they bring to their daily routines. The market is highly competitive, with numerous brands vying for market share through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and targeted marketing efforts.

