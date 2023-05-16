Premium Cosmetics Market size to grow by USD 55,503.21 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increased demand for premium skincare products - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium cosmetics market size is set to grow by USD 55503.21 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for premium skincare products. With rising disposable income, consumers do not mind spending more on premium products, which has led to increased demand for premium cosmetics, especially skincare products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premium Cosmetics Market 2023-2027

The report on the premium cosmetics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Premium Cosmetics Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased demand for premium skincare products

Rise in sales of premium cosmetics through e-commerce

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

Market Trends

Multichannel marketing

Multifunctional cosmetics: A game changer and trendsetter

Rise in demand for natural and organic beauty products

Market Challenges

Lack of consumer reach and premium brand penetration in major parts of developing regions

Availability of counterfeit brands

Stringent regulations in product formulations, labeling, and packaging for skincare, sun care, and baby care products

Premium Cosmetics Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The premium cosmetics market is segmented by product (skincare products, fragrances, color cosmetics, hair care products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This study identifies multichannel marketing, the multifunctional cosmetics: A game changer and trendsetter, and the rise in demand for natural and organic beauty products as one of the prime reasons driving the premium cosmetics market growth during the next few years.

The market share growth by the skincare products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The skincare market is growing as both young and old women seek products to help them achieve better-looking skin. APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The premium skincare products segment is one of the major contributing segments to the total revenue of the premium cosmetics market in APAC.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)- View Sample Report

The premium cosmetics market covers the following areas:

Premium Cosmetics Market Sizing

Premium Cosmetics Market Forecast

Premium Cosmetics Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Amway Corp.

Avon Products

Beiersdorf AG

CHANEL Ltd

Coty Inc

Groupe Clarins

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Kao Corp.

Laboratoires Expanscience

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Natura and Co Holding SA

NUDE Beauty Brands

Revlon Consumer Product Corp.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Co Inc

The Procter and Gamble Co

Unilever PLC

Premium Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 55503.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd, Coty Inc, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, NUDE Beauty Brands, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Procter and Gamble Co, and Unilever PLC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global premium cosmetics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global premium cosmetics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Hair care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hair care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 120: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 123: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Beiersdorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 126: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

12.5 CHANEL Ltd

Exhibit 128: CHANEL Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 129: CHANEL Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 130: CHANEL Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: CHANEL Ltd - Segment focus

12.6 Coty Inc

Exhibit 132: Coty Inc - Overview



Exhibit 133: Coty Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Coty Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Coty Inc - Segment focus

12.7 Groupe Clarins

Exhibit 136: Groupe Clarins - Overview



Exhibit 137: Groupe Clarins - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Groupe Clarins - Key offerings

12.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 139: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 142: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 144: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 145: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 147: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.10 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 149: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 LOreal SA

Exhibit 153: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 154: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 155: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 156: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: LOreal SA - Segment focus

12.12 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 158: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 159: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 160: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 161: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.13 Natura and Co Holding SA

Exhibit 163: Natura and Co Holding SA - Overview



Exhibit 164: Natura and Co Holding SA - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key news



Exhibit 166: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Natura and Co Holding SA - Segment focus

12.14 Revlon Consumer Product Corp.

Exhibit 168: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 The Estee Lauder Co Inc

Exhibit 175: The Estee Lauder Co Inc - Overview



Exhibit 176: The Estee Lauder Co Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: The Estee Lauder Co Inc - Key news



Exhibit 178: The Estee Lauder Co Inc - Key offerings

12.17 The Procter and Gamble Co

Exhibit 179: The Procter and Gamble Co - Overview



Exhibit 180: The Procter and Gamble Co - Business segments



Exhibit 181: The Procter and Gamble Co - Key news



Exhibit 182: The Procter and Gamble Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: The Procter and Gamble Co - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

