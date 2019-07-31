Premium Dallas Coworking Space Venture X by the Galleria Expands Its Facility

DALLAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible office and coworking provider, Venture X, who has grown exponentially in the Dallas area by opening 7 locations in about a year's time, will now be growing its original location by the Galleria.

In an interview between Kiss PR and Nadim Ahmed, the Owner and CEO of Venture X - Dallas Coworking space, Mr. Ahmed explains that the expansion will help provide flexible offices, a training room, and a professional community for the ever-changing Dallas Midtown area: "We are trying to meet the needs of our growing community by providing everything they need to support their business, from large conference rooms that turn into training rooms to podcast studios and standup desks. Because we target professional clients, the prestige Dallas midtown coworking space will continue to have a clean modern design with big airy windows and open ceilings."

As reported by Entrepreneur on February 5, 2018, "As millennials and their Gen Z successors begin setting off on their own entrepreneurial pursuits, the expectation is that the demand for coworking will only increase, forever changing the commercial office landscape."

As Harvard Business Review points out, "Even though the coworking movement has its origins among freelancers, entrepreneurs, and the tech industry, it's increasingly relevant for a broader range of people and organizations. In fact, coworking can become part of your company's strategy, and it can help your people and your business thrive."

SOURCE Venture X by the Galleria