Premium Denim Jeans Market | Innovative Product Designs to Influence Market Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani Spa, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the innovative product designs will offer immense growth opportunities, fierce competition in the apparel industry will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Premium Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Premium Denim Jeans Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Women



Men



Children

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Premium Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our premium denim jeans market report covers the following areas:

Premium Denim Jeans Market size

Premium Denim Jeans Market trends

Premium Denim Jeans Market industry analysis

Premium Denim Jeans Market five forces analysis

Premium Denim Jeans Market competitive landscape

This study identifies the increasing preference for high-end and premium designer labels as one of the prime reasons driving the premium denim jeans market growth during the next few years.

Premium Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Premium Denim Jeans Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Premium Denim Jeans Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Premium Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist premium denim jeans market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the premium denim jeans market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the premium denim jeans market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of premium denim jeans market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Women - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Men - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Children - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

BESTSELLER AS

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Giorgio Armani Spa

Kering SA

Kontoor Brands Inc.

Levi Strauss & Co.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

PVH Corp.

The Gap Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

