Premium denim jeans market size to grow by USD 9.75 billion from 2021 to 2026; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global premium denim jeans market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.75 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premium Denim Jeans Market 2022-2026

Global premium denim jeans market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

34 Heritage: The company offers premium denim jeans product brands such as CHARISMA and COURAGE.

The company offers premium denim jeans product brands such as CHARISMA and COURAGE. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: The company offers premium denim jeans under the brands such as American Eagle and Aerie.

The company offers premium denim jeans under the brands such as American Eagle and Aerie. BESTSELLER AS: The company offers premium denim jeans product brands such as JACK and JONES, VERO MODA , VILA , and JUNA ROSE .

The company offers premium denim jeans product brands such as JACK and JONES, , , and . Capri Holdings Ltd.: The company offers premium denim jeans product brands such as Gianni Versace and Michael Kors.

The company offers premium denim jeans product brands such as and Michael Kors. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape - The global premium denim jeans market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer premium denim jeans in the market are 34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Capri Holdings Ltd., Centric Brands Inc., DL1961 Inc., Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, Everlane Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Jacob Cohen Company S.p.A., Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Naked and Famous Denims, Nudie Jeans Marketing AB, Pepe Jeans Sl, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc. and others.

The global premium denim jeans market is highly competitive, with the presence of several established vendors. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Moreover, the competition in the market is expected to intensify further with the increased adoption of retail e-commerce. Many companies are focusing on M&A strategies to enhance their market share and geographic footprints.

Global premium denim jeans market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global premium denim jeans market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Men, Women, and Children), and distribution channels (Offline and Online).

The men's segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The men's segment is witnessing a growing momentum in the sales of jeans due to the proliferation of denim jeans as a business casual attire in the corporate world. Blue denim jeans in the boardrooms of companies are also gaining prominence, with jeans becoming the new symbol of power dressing. With an increase in white-collar employees, premium denim jeans are expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. The increasing preference for premium organic denim jeans among health-conscious customers across the globe is expected to drive the segment in the forthcoming years.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global premium denim jeans market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global premium denim jeans market.

North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The high purchasing power and enhanced living standards, along with the presence of many popular brands will facilitate the premium denim jeans market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Download a Sample Report

Global premium denim jeans market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - One of the key factors driving growth in the premium denim jeans market is innovative product designs. Vendors of jeans are constantly innovating to combat the fierce competition from counterfeit apparel manufacturers. They are attracting customers by producing more comfortable jeans by making the products more flexible for compressions and stretches. This also provides them with traditional sportswear functionalities such as thermoregulation, moisture management, UV protection, and anti-rip features. This innovative approach has also helped the vendors to sustain the hike in the prices of cotton. Manufacturers of jeans are setting the trend of offering a new generation of fabric by delimiting the boundaries through hybrid blending techniques.

Key Trends - Recycling jeans from plastic and other materials is a premium denim jeans market trend, that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Recycling jeans by using textile waste is done to minimize the environmental exploitation of resources and to reduce the dependency on scarce raw materials to produce new apparel. The wastage is recycled by converting the shredded waste into thin fibers, which are used to produce yarns. In such a process, it is important to ensure that the quality of the materials is not lost due to extensive recycling techniques. This is achieved by mixing the right combination of virgin fiber and other materials in the yarn to protect its intrinsic properties.

Major challenges - The fierce competition in the apparel industry will be a major challenge for the premium denim jeans market during the forecast period. Attractive and colorful bottom wear such as dresses, leggings, and athletic and yoga pants have captured the maximum floor space at retail outlets. The preference for athletic and yoga pants among both men and women has increased in recent years due to their multi-functional usage benefits. The inability of some of the denim manufacturers to maintain consistency in the quality of products is causing disappointments to the customers. The poor quality of denim is reflected by early fading, wear and tear, shrinkage, odor, and many more issues. These factors make consumers feel that they do not receive value for their money. In such a competitive market, fierce competition among the vendors of jeans and other apparel categories is certainly impacting the demand for premium jeans among customers.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this premium denim jeans market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the premium denim jeans market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the premium denim jeans market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the premium denim jeans market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of premium denim jeans market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The size of the denim jeans market is expected to increase by USD 20.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The denim fabric market size is expected to increase by USD 8.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (clothing and apparel, decor and homeware, and accessories) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Premium Denim Jeans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Capri Holdings Ltd., Centric Brands Inc., DL1961 Inc., Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, Everlane Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Jacob Cohen Company S.p.A., Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Naked and Famous Denims, Nudie Jeans Marketing AB, Pepe Jeans Sl, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Clothing and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Clothing and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Clothing and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Clothing and apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Clothing and apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Decor and homeware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Decor and homeware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Decor and homeware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Decor and homeware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Decor and homeware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arvind Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Arvind Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Arvind Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Arvind Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Arvind Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Ha Meem Group

Exhibit 101: Ha Meem Group - Overview



Exhibit 102: Ha Meem Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Ha Meem Group - Key offerings

10.6 Kuzgunlar Textile

Exhibit 104: Kuzgunlar Textile - Overview



Exhibit 105: Kuzgunlar Textile - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Kuzgunlar Textile - Key offerings

10.7 Modern Denim Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Modern Denim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Modern Denim Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Modern Denim Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 NAHAR Group

Exhibit 110: NAHAR Group - Overview



Exhibit 111: NAHAR Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: NAHAR Group - Key offerings

10.9 Noman Group

Exhibit 113: Noman Group - Overview



Exhibit 114: Noman Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Noman Group - Key offerings

10.10 Partap Group

Exhibit 116: Partap Group - Overview



Exhibit 117: Partap Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Partap Group - Key offerings

10.11 Raymond Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Raymond Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Raymond Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Raymond Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio