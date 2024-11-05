Premium Denim Jeans Market to Grow by USD 9.04 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Innovative Designs and AI-Redefined Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global premium denim jeans market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.04 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Innovative product designs in premium denim jeans is driving market growth, with a trend towards recycling of jeans from plastic and other materials. However, fierce competition in apparel industry poses a challenge.Key market players include 34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., Centric Brands Inc., Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, Everlane Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Jacob Cohen Company S.p.A., Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Naked and Famous Denims, OTB Spa, Pepe Jeans SL, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premium Denim Jeans Market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Premium Denim Jeans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9040.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled 34 Heritage, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., Centric Brands Inc., Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, Everlane Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Jacob Cohen Company S.p.A., Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Naked and Famous Denims, OTB Spa, Pepe Jeans SL, PVH Corp., and The Gap Inc.

Market Driver

The premium denim jeans market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for high-quality denim apparel. However, this demand comes with environmental concerns as the production process requires substantial resources such as water, chemicals, electricity, and energy. To mitigate these environmental issues, denim manufacturers are turning to recycling techniques using textile waste. This process involves shredding waste into thin fibers, which are then used to produce yarns. To maintain the quality of the materials, a combination of virgin fibers and other materials is used in the yarn production. Companies like Levi Strauss and Co. Incorporate Dyneema, a polyethylene fiber, to strengthen denim by up to 25%. Additionally, plastic bottles are recycled into thin fibers and mixed with cotton fibers to produce conventional denim yarn. These sustainable practices will continue to drive the growth of the global premium denim jeans market.

The premium denim jeans market is experiencing significant trends, with a growing focus on sustainable clothing. Brands are addressing hazardous waste and carbon offsetting, using eco-friendly fabrication and recycled plastics. Urbanization drives demand for denim jeans among men, women, and children, fueled by rising consumer affluence and brand awareness. Sustainability is key, with a shift towards organic cotton and water consumption reduction. Luxury brands offer stylish denim in various fits like cropped, skinny, and patched, catering to diverse demographics and age groups. Emerging innovation includes laser printing, digital design, and eco-friendly dyeing techniques. Social media platforms influence trends, with denim accessories gaining popularity. Harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases are being replaced with safer alternatives. Industry applications include supermarkets/hypermarkets, apparel stores, and e-commerce platforms, offering virtual try-on features. Denim manufacturing is evolving with digital technologies and emerging trends, such as yoga pants, leggings, athletic pants, and cultural shifts towards lifestyle changes. Brands are diversifying product offerings to remain relevant.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The premium denim jeans market faces intense competition from various apparel categories, particularly attractive and colorful bottom wear like dresses, leggings, and athletic and yoga pants. Consumers have shifted their preferences towards these multi-functional garments, leaving limited space for premium denim products at retail outlets. True Religion, a leading denim manufacturer, filed for bankruptcy in 2017, citing fierce competition from established and emerging fashion houses and low-end apparel vendors. Furthermore, inconsistent product quality from some denim manufacturers, resulting in issues like early fading, wear and tear, shrinkage, and odor, is disappointing customers and negatively impacting the premium denim jeans market's growth. Improper textile processing and poor recycling techniques contribute to the depletion of denim quality, further hampering market expansion.

The premium denim jeans market faces significant challenges from various sectors. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer affordable pants and trousers, including denim, making it tough for high-end brands to compete. Online stores, with their convenience and wide reach, also pose a threat. Dungaree fabric, a cheaper alternative to denim, is used by low-cost jeans manufacturers. Fashion trends shift rapidly, requiring product innovation and quick response. Living standards and consumer preferences influence demand for fits like boot cut, high rise, cropped, tapered, and normal fit. Brands must adapt to business casual wear, denim jackets, and emerging markets in developing economies. Traditional media and social media channels are essential for advertising, reaching internet users. Athletes and celebrities significantly impact trends, necessitating dynamic workplace principles.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This premium denim jeans market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Men

1.2 Women

1.3 Children Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Men- The men's premium denim jeans market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing acceptance of denim jeans as business casual attire in corporate environments. Blue denim jeans are becoming a symbol of power dressing in offices worldwide. With an expanding workforce, the demand for premium denim jeans is anticipated to continue growing. Key competitors cater to this segment with a range of styles, including distressed, skinny, slim, and straight jeans. Additionally, there is a rising preference for premium organic denim jeans among health-conscious consumers. Manufactured with at least 50% organic content, such as cotton and bamboo fiber, these jeans are gaining popularity. For instance, VF Corp.'s Timberland brand offers men's squam lake straight-fit stretch denim pant made of 98.5% organic cotton. Customization services for premium denim jeans, including color, distress level, design patterns, and back patch colors, are also driving sales. Levi Strauss and Co. Offer such customization options for men's premium denim jeans. This trend has encouraged gifting and helped vendors differentiate themselves, leading to price premiumization and market growth.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics.

Research Analysis

The premium denim jeans market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend towards sustainable clothing and eco-conscious consumers. Denim jeans, a wardrobe staple for men, women, and children, are being reimagined with a focus on reducing hazardous waste and carbon offsetting. Domestic production and eco-friendly fabrication are becoming more prevalent, as urbanization drives demand for fashionable and high-quality denim pants and trousers. Dungaree fabric and blue jeans continue to be popular choices, with emerging innovation in the form of new fabrics and styles. The fashion business is responding with apparel stores and runway events showcasing the latest denim trends. Raw materials and finished goods are being sourced and sold through various channels, including online shopping, as consumer affluence rises and brand awareness grows.

Market Research Overview

Premium denim jeans have become a symbol of style and luxury in the fashion industry. With the growing awareness of sustainability and eco-friendly practices, denim manufacturing is undergoing significant transformations. Sustainable clothing is in vogue, and denim jeans are no exception. Hazardous waste and carbon emissions are major concerns in denim production, leading to the adoption of carbon offsetting and eco-friendly fabrication. Urbanization and the rise of consumer affluence have fueled the demand for high-quality denim jeans among men, women, and children. Denim accessories, such as belts and jackets, are also gaining popularity. Cropped, skinny, patched, and various other styles continue to dominate the market. Innovations in fabric, such as recycled plastics, and design techniques, like laser printing and digital design, are driving the industry forward. E-commerce, virtual try-on features, and social media platforms are changing the way consumers shop for denim jeans. Cultural trends and lifestyle changes, including the athleisure trend, have led to the emergence of yoga pants, leggings, and athletic pants as alternatives to denim pants. However, denim jeans remain status symbols and continue to be embraced by luxury brands and fashion influencers. The industry is diversifying its product offerings, from straight jeans to wide-leg and flared jeans, to cater to various age groups and demographics. Sustainability is a key focus area, with organic cotton, water consumption reduction, and eco-friendly dyeing techniques being adopted to minimize the environmental impact of denim manufacturing. The fashion business is also adapting to changing consumer preferences, with runway events showcasing the latest denim trends and online shopping providing convenience and accessibility. The future of premium denim jeans lies in embracing sustainable practices while maintaining brand relevance and offering innovative products.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Men



Women



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio