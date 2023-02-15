PREMIUM Development Inc., Appoints Jason Prendergast, As New Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PREMIUM Development Inc., announced today that Jason Prendergast, has been appointed new Chief Financial Officer for the company. An experienced business leader, Jason assumed responsibilities on November 7, 2022.

Jason Prendergast, CFO PREMIUM Development Inc.

Jason is a seasoned executive who brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services, real estate, and private equity spaces. He relocated to Miami, and joined the Financial Projects team at Mastec, Inc., working on Acquisition Accounting and Integration. Prior to joining Mastec, Inc., Jason served as VP of Accounting and Financial Reporting Group ("AFR") at Houlihan Lokey, in Chicago, Illinois. He also worked in the financial due diligence practices of both KPMG, LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP.

"I am pleased to welcome Jason to PREMIUM, and believe his vast experience will add significant value to our team of professionals," said Hannes Schoeckler, CEO of PREMIUM.

Jason completed a B.S. Accounting and M.A.S. Accounting from Northern Illinois University. Jason is both a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst.

About PREMIUM Development Inc.

Based in Miami, PREMIUM Development Inc. was founded in 2017 as the U.S. office of PREMIUM Group. PREMIUM's merchant development business model focuses on developing smartly designed, market-rate residential buildings and communities in fast-growing, highly livable cities, such as Vienna, Berlin and Miami, and then stabilizing the asset for disposition. PREMIUM Development Inc., currently has more than 1,800 residential units under development in South Florida.

