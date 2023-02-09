PREMIUM Development Inc., Appoints Max Cruz, Jr., As New Chief Operations Officer

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PREMIUM Development Inc., announced today that Max Cruz, Jr., has been appointed new Chief Operations Officer for the company. An experienced business leader, Max assumed responsibilities on January 3, 2023.

Max has over 20 years' experience in the Real Estate Development business, specifically in Multi-Family Residential Real Estate, and has developed several thousand units in Florida and adjacent states.

Max Cruz, Jr., COO PREMIUM Development Inc.

Prior to joining PREMIUM, Max was the Co-Head of National Development for Housing Trust Group where he successfully managed the development of communities across Florida, Texas, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina. Prior to joining Housing Trust Group, he was Vice President of Development for The Related Group's luxury market rate division, responsible for all aspects of real estate development from entitlement to completion.

"Max is a team player and a perfect addition to our existing team of highly qualified and motivated professionals," said Hannes Schoeckler, CEO of PREMIUM.

Max received his Bachelor Degree in Finance from Florida International University.

About PREMIUM Development Inc.

Based in Miami, PREMIUM Development Inc. was founded in 2017 as the U.S. office of PREMIUM Group. PREMIUM's merchant development business model focuses on developing smartly designed, market-rate residential buildings and communities in fast-growing, highly livable cities, such as Vienna, Berlin and Miami, and then stabilizing the asset for disposition. PREMIUM Development Inc., currently has more than 1,800 residential units under development in South Florida.

Contact:

Max Cruz, Jr.

[email protected]

SOURCE Premium Development Inc.