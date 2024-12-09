Premium Development Inc. Obtains Final Certificate of Occupancy for FIFTEEN Apartments

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Development Inc., a leader in real estate development, is proud to announce the successful completion of FIFTEEN Apartments, a luxury residential building located at 1420 NW 15 Avenue in Miami, Florida. The company has officially received the Final Certificate of Occupancy, signifying final completion of construction of the development.

An 8-story mid-rise nestled in the heart of the Miami Health District, FIFTEEN Apartments offers 132 market rate apartment homes ranging from studios to two bedrooms. Each unit features quartz countertops, designer finishes, porcelain tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers, and private balconies. Select homes have oversized, furnished patios.

FIFTEEN Apartments offers residents a rooftop pool and deck with sunbeds and social lounge. The nearly 2,000 square foot fitness center includes virtual fitness and a yoga room. Community features also include co-working spaces, enclosed parking garage, EV charging stations, a controlled-access package room, controlled guest access, and rentable storage lockers. Residents may also use exclusive electric bicycles for short travels, easily scheduled within the leasing office.

"We are extremely proud to have achieved this important milestone," said Max Cruz, Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Premium Development, Inc. "This development represents our continued commitment to delivering high-quality, luxury residences that meet the growing demand in Miami-Dade County and catering to those in the Health District. We look forward to welcoming residents."

The community was designed by Anillo Toledo Lopez, LLC and construction was completed by Ortega Construction. Leasing and property management will be handled by RKW Residential. Financing of the construction loan was made by Man Group, with permanent financing being secured from Abanca USA.

For more information about FIFTEEN Apartments and future updates, please visit www.premiumdevelopment.us or www.fifteenmiami.com.

Based in Miami, PREMIUM Development Inc. was founded in 2017 as the U.S. headquarters of PREMIUM Group. Established in Austria, PREMIUM Group has been successfully operating as a real estate development company for more than 25 years. With a total investment value of more than $2.2 billion, PREMIUM Group has successfully built over 300 communities, comprising of more than 9,000 homes with a cumulative living space of over 7,000,000 square feet.

PREMIUM's development business model focuses on developing smartly designed, market-rate residential buildings and communities in fast-growing, highly livable cities, such as Vienna, Berlin and Miami. PREMIUM Development Inc. currently has more than 900 residential units under development in Florida.

For leasing information please contact:

Lidia Lopez

Property Manager

1420 NW 15 Avenue

Miami, FL 33125

Ph. (786) 360-0339

Email: [email protected]

www.fifteenmiami.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Max Cruz, Jr.

COO, Premium Development Inc.

[email protected]

