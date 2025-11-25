Premium Exact-Match Industry Domain ProfessionalCertification.com Now Available for Acquisition

LENOIR CITY, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Solutions Innovation Design Group, LLC (SSID Group) announced today that the premium domain ProfessionalCertification.com — an exact-match domain representing a global industry projected to reach $349.27 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% — has been officially re-listed for acquisition.

"This asset represents a rare opportunity to acquire the digital identity of an entire global industry," said Gary Harris, Ph.D., Ed.S., Managing Director of SSID Group. "Domains of this tier — especially those matching a multi-billion-dollar sector — almost never reach the open market. Each industry has only one '.com' top-level domain (TLD) name that exactly matches the industry name."

Originally registered in April 2000, ProfessionalCertification.com offers 25 years of digital authority, trust, and SEO value. The sale includes a complete brand-protection package featuring the .com, .net, .org, .info, .co, .cc, and .biz extensions, preventing competitive encroachment.

"From EdTech platforms and HRTech providers to accreditation bodies, assessment developers, and private equity groups, this domain is uniquely positioned to anchor a high-value digital platform," said Dr. Harris. "It can support global marketplaces, credentialing systems, continuing education ecosystems, directories, analytics tools, and other multi-stream revenue models."

The professional certification industry spans nearly every economic sector with a very large Total Addressable Market (TAM), including information technology, healthcare, engineering, project management, human resources, finance, and cybersecurity. Professional certifications are used globally to validate skills, support hiring decisions, strengthen workforce mobility, and drive career advancement. Studies consistently show that certified professionals achieve higher earnings and broader career opportunities. In addition, organizations benefit through increased productivity, improved retention, and reduced outsourcing risk.

"The organization that acquires ProfessionalCertification.com will secure a rare global asset with long-term appreciation potential and near-unlimited use cases," Dr. Harris added. "This is a foundational digital property capable of supporting large-scale growth across international markets."

SSID Group is a growth-oriented systems and services firm whose mission is to advance and deliver high-quality systems, business, and education consulting and solutions.

For more information about the business asset sale, visit ProfessionalCertification.com or SSIDGroup.com.

