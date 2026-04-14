Premium Floral Brand French Florist Expands to Washington State with New Bellevue Boutique Led by Former Elite Athlete

Former elite skier and global entrepreneur brings handcrafted luxury floral arrangements and a family-centered vision to the Bellevue community

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- French Florist, the best-in-class boutique creating vibrant handcrafted flower arrangements, is officially opening its first Washington location in Bellevue. The new boutique, located at 2620 Bellevue Way NE Bellevue, WA 98004, will celebrate its opening on April 15th. Visit the boutique and receive a complimentary $30 bouquet when you mention this press release.

The new location is locally owned and operated by Aaron Moskowitz, who relocated to the Seattle area with his family in 2024. As a new Bellevue business owner, Aaron was inspired by the opportunity to bring color and joy to the community while building a creative, family-centered business he can share with his wife and daughters.

"I want this boutique to be a place where people can experience vibrant colors, even during those long stretches of gray," said Aaron Moskowitz. "My daughters' creativity inspired me to build a family business that brings beauty and joy to Bellevue, and my international background, including my time in France, made French Florist feel like a natural fit."

Aaron Moskowitz brings a diverse and international background to this new venture, with experience spanning elite athletics, media global business and premium retail. A former competitive skier who raced at the national and international levels, Aaron later built his career across television production, technology and business leadership. He also spent time living and working in Europe, including France, where he helped expand a premium ski retail brand and developed a strong appreciation for elevated customer experience, design and hospitality. After earning his MBA from Cornell and building his career across multiple industries, Aaron saw French Florist as an opportunity to build something creative, meaningful and deeply personal for his family and the community.

The boutique will provide same-day flower delivery to Seattle and the Eastside cities including Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Sammamish and Issaquah. The brand reimagines the traditional floral shop with a modern aesthetic with a focus on handcrafted luxury arrangements and curated gifts designed to feel elevated and welcoming. Customers can expect thoughtfully designed floral pieces for everyday moments, celebrations and special occasions, all delivered with a personalized, high-touch experience.

"Bellevue is an exciting market for French Florist, and Aaron's vision for bringing beauty, warmth and creativity to the community aligns perfectly with our brand," said Glenn Anderson, Director of Franchise Growth at French Florist. "We are thrilled to open our first Washington location with an owner who is so committed to creating a memorable experience for local customers."

For more information on French Florist in Bellevue and for details about ordering your first arrangement, please visit online or call (425) 655-7557.

About French Florist

Founded in 1978, French Florist is a premier floral boutique franchise offering handcrafted luxury arrangements, designer vases, plants and gift items – accompanied by same‑day local delivery and backed by over 9,000 five‑star customer reviews and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. With 45+ years of design expertise, French Florist serves occasions ranging from birthdays to sympathy and holidays with fresh, artfully designed bouquets, and empowers passionate entrepreneurs to become owners through its branded franchise model. For more information on French Florist, or if interested in a franchising opportunity, please visit www.frenchfloristfranchise.com.

*Terms and conditions apply. One bouquet per customer.

Contact: Grace Skowron | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE French Florist