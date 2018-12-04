Premium Gas And Convenience Retailer Launches Franchise Program

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RaceTrac, one of America's leading retail, fuel and convenience store destinations, announced today the launch of its new franchise program. RT Franchising, Inc. is currently seeking experienced, qualified candidates for franchise opportunities in Clermont, Mt. Dora, and DeLand, Florida.

With operations in Central Florida spanning three decades and more than 170 locations throughout the state, three RaceTrac stores in Clermont, Mt. Dora, and DeLand are immediately available as franchise opportunities for qualified entrepreneurs. RaceTrac franchise owners will benefit from the brand's conveniently located stores, comprehensive training program and proven experience in marketing, operations and merchandising. In addition, franchise owners will be able to take advantage of the company's strong brand reputation and presence in the Central Florida region.

"As a pioneer and trusted leader in the convenience store industry, RaceTrac has prided itself in delivering a top-tier guest experience since 1934," said Natalie Morhous, president of RaceTrac. "Now, in our 85th year, we are capitalizing on our conveniently located stores, and expertise in fuel and merchandise retailing, to recruit and support qualified entrepreneurs in Central Florida. We look forward to working with franchise owners on this exciting new business opportunity."

The three modern stores in Clermont, Mt. Dora and DeLand offer guests Swirl World frozen dessert stations, large coffee areas with a new freshly ground, freshly brewed "Crazy Good Coffee" experience, a shoppable layout, ample seating and free WiFi. Each store currently boasts average fuel gallon sales nearly three times the NACS Industry Average.

The company is seeking qualified candidates to bring their talents to its growing brand. RaceTrac franchisees should have strategic agility, business acumen, integrity and the ability to build an effective team. Ideal candidates will possess a desire to join a hands-on business opportunity where franchisees are actively involved in the day-to-day operations. Finally, potential franchisees should have a net worth of at least $700,000 and liquidity of at least $350,000. Candidates who meet these preliminary qualifications will be required to make an initial investment ranging from approximately $1 million to $1.4 million. Figures vary depending on the size of the store, store location, and equipment costs.

For more information on RaceTrac franchise opportunities, please contact James Venable at jvenable@racetrac.com, or visit https://franchise.racetrac.com.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 500 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. While operating under its mission of making people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, many RaceTrac stores feature Swirl World frozen desserts, an expanded coffee bar, seating areas and free Wi-Fi. The company has been named a top workplace across the four states in which it operates, and has been recognized on Forbes list of largest private companies every year since 1998. In 2014, Convenience Store Decisions named RaceTrac as its "Chain of the Year." In 2018, RaceTrac announced its expansion into Tennessee.

NOTE: This advertisement is not a franchise offering. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, filed, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Contact:

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

awilliams@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE RaceTrac