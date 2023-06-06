Premium Gifting Perfection: Cadbury's Limited Edition Dairy Milk Laser-Engraved Bars Sell Out within Two Weeks

LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadbury is delivering the future of premium gifting for travelers with a limited edition launch of 1,000 Dairy Milk Laser-Engraved 180g Bars. The groundbreaking release celebrates the first time that Mondelez World Travel Retail and Cadbury have launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Bars utilizing laser-etching technology, creating intricately detailed images on the chocolate. In an exclusive campaign at Heathrow Airport, Cadbury is delivering an immersive experience for travelers to enjoy through an interactive activation that highlights the brand's British heritage, with a spectacular display of icons and monuments, paying tribute to Britain's pioneering culture and history. Clearly catching the eye of traveling consumers, the campaign drummed up significant excitement, resulting in all 1,000 bars being sold within two weeks of launching.

The bar is housed in a striking signature Cadbury-purple box with gold-embossed detailing featuring iconic British imagery, reflecting the British heritage of which Cadbury is proudly a part of. Travelers can enjoy a unique 'unboxing' experience along with a certificate of authenticity that verifies the bar whilst adding an air of exclusivity to the experience. The laser etching incorporates beloved icons that represent the pioneering role London has played in shaping culture, history and innovation whilst featuring a skyline of London's most popular sights, including Big Ben and London Bridge.

The supporting activation at Heathrow, which also highlights the new location-exclusive Cadbury Great Britain 520g pouch, will continue delighting travelers until the end of May. By bringing together luxurious packaging, delicious chocolate and exclusivity, Cadbury is ringing in a new era of premium gifting, offering a unique taste of what the future holds within digital innovation and how the British chocolate brand will advance gifting opportunities for travelers to enjoy.

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ

