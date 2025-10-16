Premium Guard Inc. Partners with Donut Media to Bring Automotive Filtration to a New Generation of Car Enthusiasts

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a leading supplier of automotive and power-sport filtration solutions, has announced a new partnership with Donut Media, one of the most influential automotive content brands in the U.S. The collaboration will bring Premium Guard filters to a new generation of car enthusiasts through engaging storytelling, creative integrations, and real-world automotive content.

The partnership marks a key milestone in PGI's strategy to expand its digital footprint and connect directly with the automotive community across Donut's expansive social and video platforms. Premium Guard products will be featured in sponsored integrations across Donut's flagship content series on YouTube, introducing millions of viewers to the brand's industry-leading filtration technology.

"Donut Media has built an unmatched connection with the next generation of car enthusiasts," said Anan Bishara, Founder and CEO of Premium Guard Inc. "Partnering with Donut allows us to tell our story in a fresh, authentic way—celebrating our quality, innovation, and the spirit of every driver who wants to stay ahead on the road."

As part of the collaboration, Donut Media will produce original content featuring Premium Guard filters integrated into builds, reviews, and performance demonstrations. The initiative underscores PGI's commitment to combining innovation, quality, preference, and education through entertainment to reinforce its position as a trusted leader in automotive filtration.

"This partnership represents the next evolution of how we engage with drivers," added Bishara. "Donut Media's creative platform gives us the opportunity to reach audiences who live and breathe car culture—people who care about what goes into their vehicles and expect quality they can rely on."

"Premium Guard sets the bar for quality and performance in automotive filtration," said Colby Mann, General Manager of Donut Media. "They engineer filters with the same precision and care that we put into making our content. At Donut, we partner with brands that share our passion for quality and innovation—and Premium Guard delivers that every time. Together, we're excited to keep our hero cars running strong and bring the best experience to our fans."

The partnership also reflects PGI's broader mission to make premium filtration technology accessible to everyone—from professional technicians to everyday drivers. By pairing its OE-grade engineering with Donut Media's authentic storytelling, PGI continues to deepen its connection with the modern driver and strengthen its standing as one of the most trusted names in filtration.

About Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

Premium Guard Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of premium automotive filtration solutions serving retail, traditional, quick lube, and e-commerce channels across North America. Beyond its Premium Guard® branded product line, PGI powers many of the industry's most successful private-label programs, delivering turnkey solutions in engineering, product design, packaging, marketing, logistics, and data management. Through relentless innovation, global sourcing excellence, and a customer-first mindset, PGI continues to raise the standard for quality, agility, and value in the automotive aftermarket.

