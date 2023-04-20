Premium Hemp-Derived Delta-9 Distillate Wholesale Options Are Now Available from BioWellnessX

BURBANK, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWellnessX, a leader in the cannabis health and wellness industry, is pleased to announce the release of its latest THC wholesale option: a high-quality Delta-9 distillate that is crafted exclusively from US-grown hemp - making it Farm Bill compliant and legal under federal law.

This new wholesale Delta-9 THC distillate is carefully crafted from US grown hemp plants, using the latest organic practices. This versatile wholesale distillate can be used to create unique, top-of-the-line compliant THC products including: Vapes, THC gummies, baked goods, and more. The product is designed to allow brands to have full control and customization over their legal Delta-9 THC offerings.

Due to its industrial hemp origin, this best-in-class THC distillate falls under the protection of 2018's Farm Bill. The bill, which legalized all hemp-derived compounds, protects the production, sale, and possession of hemp-derived THC on the federal level as long the finished goods has less then 0.30% Delta-9 THC. BioWellnessX's wholesale Delta-9 THC distillate is available to ship nationwide, barring any state and local restrictions.

"We couldn't be more excited to offer our pure Delta-9 distillate for wholesale buyers," said a BioWellnessX representative. "Our research and development team has worked tirelessly to create a clean, healthy product that not only provides a vast array of general health benefits, but also offers real relief for some of the most common health concerns that people face today."

The new Delta-9 THC distillate is available for wholesale purchase immediately and is perfect for any retailers who are looking to provide their customers with high-quality, and effective natural relief alternatives. The product is also suitable for online retailers who specialize in cannabis-based health and wellness products.

"We believe that our new Delta-9 distillate is the purest, highest-quality THC solution around and will be a game-changer for our wholesale customers," said the representative. "With its high purity levels, strong potency, and Farm Bill compliance, this product has the potential to offer any manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers an option to elevate their products and bottomline because of its high profit margins."

To learn more about the product and its benefits, visit our Delta-9 THC Distillate Wholesale here .

About BioWellnessX

Thanks to the groundbreaking Farm Bill passed in 2018, what started as a simple CBD line grew into an industry leader in full-spectrum cannabinoids – each crafted with the same care and attention to detail as our very first CBD product.

BioWellnessX core mission is to help everyone suffering from chronic discomfort find safe, clean, legal, and natural relief without worrying about adverse side effects.

Not only do we want to make these products more accessible to anyone that needs them, but we also want to educate the public on the benefits of cannabinoids and get rid of the stigma behind the name.

