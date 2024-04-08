Premium Jane Introduces Innovative Keto Product Line to Enhance Ketogenic Diet Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Jane, a household name in the health supplements industry for nearly a decade, has unveiled a line of new products that are designed to complement and accelerate the benefits of a ketogenic diet.

The "keto" diet, known for its emphasis on low-carb/high-fat calorie intake, has surged in popularity recently for its ability to help rapidly shed pounds, increase energy levels, and sharpen mental focus and acuity. After years of researching how to optimize this diet, Premium Jane has developed a range of products that are engineered to speed up the results of keto, as well as maintain the effects of the ketogenic state.

The cornerstone of Premium Jane's new Keto line is a once-a-day fiber supplement formulated with inulin and chicory root - two crucial (but often overlooked) components of the ketogenic diet.

Inulin is a type of soluble plant fiber that bypasses much of the digestive system until it reaches the colon. There, it serves as a prebiotic fiber and nourishes beneficial bacteria (such as Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli) in the gut.

By stimulating the growth of beneficial bacteria, inulin helps maintain a healthy balance of gut microflora. This is essential for balanced digestion, immune function, mental sharpness, and a whole lot more.

Another key function of the product is its potential to help slow down emptying of the stomach, thereby enhancing feelings of fullness and boosting weight loss efforts.

"We are beyond thrilled to unveil our new Keto product line," says Premium Jane CEO Jeff Yauck. "The ketogenic state isn't just a trend; we, along with research experts across the world, believe it really is the future of health and weight loss."

In addition to the inulin fiber supplement, Premium Jane has also released a line of dietary capsules containing 7-keto DHEA - a naturally occurring metabolite of dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). 7-keto DHEA has been studied for its potential to enhance metabolic rate and support fat loss, making it an ideal complement to a ketogenic lifestyle.

Additionally, Premium Jane is offering Keto BHB gummies, which contain a unique blend of calcium, magnesium, and sodium beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB). Research is showing BHB to have profound effects on mental clarity, sustained energy, and accelerated fat burning.

To place an order or to learn more about the new Keto product range from Premium Jane, visit the company's official website at www.PremiumJane.com.

Contact:

Premium Jane

[email protected]

SOURCE Premium Jane