Premium Jane is Redefining Self-Care in the Form of Amanita Muscaria Gummies

News provided by

Premium Jane

09 Aug, 2023, 04:17 ET

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Jane, a leading name in the hemp-derived CBD market, is once again taking the self-care industry by storm with the unveiling of their latest addition: Amanita Muscaria mushroom gummies.

As a brand renowned for its commitment to quality - as well as its organic sourcing of plant-based materials - Premium Jane is poised to redefine the realm of self-care with this exciting addition to its overwhelming product range.

Amanita Muscaria, a time-honored treasure in the fungi world, has long been associated with traditional practices and wellness rituals. Premium Jane's decision to introduce this unique ingredient to its product lineup is a testament to their dedication to providing customers with novel self-care solutions.

"We believe in the power of nature to enhance well-being, and our new Amanita Muscaria gummies exemplify that belief," says Premium Jane co-founder, Jeff Yauck. "Just like our loyal customers have come to expect, this new addition is a result of meticulous sourcing and rigorous quality standards."

Premium Jane has earned a reputation for curating products that meet the highest industry standards. The Amanita Muscaria product line is no exception. Crafted with the same precision and care as their existing offerings, these new products harness the potential of Amanita Muscaria to contribute to a holistic, and truly unique, self-care routine.

As a company committed to evolution and experimentation, Premium Jane "wants this release to be a special moment for our customers, a true discovery that resonates with their self-care journeys," explains Yauck. "Rest assured, this is just the beginning of our continued commitment to innovative wellness solutions."

Premium Jane's dedication to quality extends beyond product formulation. All products are made in the USA, and sourced from a meticulously cultivated supply of Amanita Muscaria that adheres to the highest standards of sustainability and ethics.

Customers can place online orders now to experience the transformative potential of the Amanita Muscaria product line. At the time of this press release going live, the official Premium Jane website will be updated and the company will be taking orders until the first batch of amanita gummies are sold out (which will likely be in a matter of days).

For more information about Premium Jane and their innovative self-care solutions, visit:
PremiumJane.com

Premium Jane
[email protected] 

SOURCE Premium Jane

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.