Premium Jane is Redefining Self-Care in the Form of Amanita Muscaria Gummies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Jane, a leading name in the hemp-derived CBD market, is once again taking the self-care industry by storm with the unveiling of their latest addition: Amanita Muscaria mushroom gummies.

As a brand renowned for its commitment to quality - as well as its organic sourcing of plant-based materials - Premium Jane is poised to redefine the realm of self-care with this exciting addition to its overwhelming product range.

Amanita Muscaria, a time-honored treasure in the fungi world, has long been associated with traditional practices and wellness rituals. Premium Jane's decision to introduce this unique ingredient to its product lineup is a testament to their dedication to providing customers with novel self-care solutions.

"We believe in the power of nature to enhance well-being, and our new Amanita Muscaria gummies exemplify that belief," says Premium Jane co-founder, Jeff Yauck. "Just like our loyal customers have come to expect, this new addition is a result of meticulous sourcing and rigorous quality standards."

Premium Jane has earned a reputation for curating products that meet the highest industry standards. The Amanita Muscaria product line is no exception. Crafted with the same precision and care as their existing offerings, these new products harness the potential of Amanita Muscaria to contribute to a holistic, and truly unique, self-care routine.

As a company committed to evolution and experimentation, Premium Jane "wants this release to be a special moment for our customers, a true discovery that resonates with their self-care journeys," explains Yauck. "Rest assured, this is just the beginning of our continued commitment to innovative wellness solutions."

Premium Jane's dedication to quality extends beyond product formulation. All products are made in the USA, and sourced from a meticulously cultivated supply of Amanita Muscaria that adheres to the highest standards of sustainability and ethics.

Customers can place online orders now to experience the transformative potential of the Amanita Muscaria product line. At the time of this press release going live, the official Premium Jane website will be updated and the company will be taking orders until the first batch of amanita gummies are sold out (which will likely be in a matter of days).

