Premium Joy Has Created an Online Tool that Calculates the Optimum Number of Words for Picture Books Based on Page Count

Premium Joy has developed an online tool that helps children's book authors easily figure out the estimated word count to use. The calculator is based on new research of some picture books where the number of words was actually counted in order to get the typical word count per page.

CLAYMONT, Del., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on new research by Premium Joy, board books tend to contain around 3-13 words per page and picture books typically have about 6-20 words per page. This data was used to create an online calculator that gives the optimum number of words for any picture (or board) book as long as the page count is known.

For example, a 24-page board book should have around 70-310 words while a 32-page picture book should contain about 190-640 words.

"New picture book authors would hugely benefit from knowing roughly how many words they should include in their book," says Hassan Alnassir, founder and owner of Premium Joy. "That's why we have created this online calculator to make the process of knowing the optimum word count as easy as possible."

https://premiumjoy.com/calculators/calculator-for-word-count-of-picture-books/

