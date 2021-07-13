Premium Joy is Selling the Very Last Unit of a Jigsaw Puzzle for $28,000

WALNUT, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Joy company made a foam jigsaw puzzle themed 'Under the Sea' that's quite colorful and appealing to children. This particular puzzle was selling much faster than the others made by the company thanks to the extra vibrant and well-designed image. The toy company decided thus to raise the puzzle price from about $25 up to $28,000 for the very last remaining unit as the product will be discontinued after this sale.

Under the Sea Foam Floor Puzzle

The company has already sold a jigsaw puzzle before for about $100, which is four times the normal price. Someone bought the puzzle at that expensive price presumably because it was the last remaining one in-stock at the time before replenishing the inventory. This puzzle was sold at such a big price even though it wasn't going to be discontinued. Based on that sale, the company founder thought that a better puzzle that will actually be discontinued would probably sell at a much higher price.

"Jigsaw puzzles can be sold for a really hefty price thanks to the various ways they can be unique especially the image design." says Hassan Alnassir, founder and owner of Premium Joy. "Our sea-themed puzzle has an extremely colorful image that's really gorgeous and well-designed compared to the other puzzles we offer, so it wasn't really surprising that puzzle was selling much faster," Hassan continues "Since the puzzle will be discontinued after being sold out, we decided to raise the price of the last remaining unit to $28,000 especially since there was a jigsaw puzzle in the US that actually sold at a similar price."

About Premium Joy

Premium Joy is a toy company that offers the highest quality of educational foam playthings for children including blocks and puzzles. They make some of the most colorful and beautiful floor puzzles available on the US market today.

