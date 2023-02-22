Premium Laser Cataract Surgery Available to Patients in Need

Alliance Vision Institute and Ophthalmic Industry Manufacturers join to provide cataract surgery to visually impaired patients in the DFW community at a reduced cost

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alliance Vision Institute announced a charitable community outreach program that is enabling visually impaired patients to receive premium laser cataract surgery. The program benefits qualified patients in need of cataract surgery in the Dallas/Fort Worth community. The program is supported through collaboration between optometric and ophthalmic eye care practices and industry equipment manufacturers to diagnose and provide care using the most advanced technology available. Patients are seen at local community-based clinics to help provide peri operative care at accessible and affordable prices.

"This is the first time we've been able to offer bilateral laser cataract surgery to patients in need that may not have access to insurance or other means of paying for surgery. The joining of our industry partners, the eye care centers, and our surgery center is a monumental collaboration enabling many visually impaired patients to see again. For many patients, this provides the ability to return to work or care for others – changing their lives drastically" said Dr. Brett Mueller, Ophthalmologist at Alliance Vision Institute.

Cataracts are one of the leading causes of blindness, and with the support of ophthalmic equipment manufacturers, such as LENSAR, patients will receive the most advanced treatment available for the best possible visual outcomes. The procedures will be performed with the LENSAR femtosecond laser, which is specifically designed to treat dense cataracts and can treat both eyes during the same visit, reducing the post-op visual recovery time. This program provides patients with safe, bilateral surgery that requires minimal healing time, allowing their vision to be restored and a quick return to an improved quality of life.

"We implemented this program in November 2022 and have achieved excellent outcomes in all cases. Our patients are extremely satisfied with their results - in most cases, they have 20/20 vision one day after surgery." Said Dr. Taylor Strange, Ophthalmologist at Alliance Vision Institute. "We are proud to have the support from our community and partners to provide these patients with the safest and fastest procedure available."

Alliance Vision Institute (AVI) is a full-service laser vision correction and ophthalmology practice in Fort Worth, TX. AVI's team of experienced surgeons and doctors are committed to delivering personalized treatment plans, which utilize state-of-the-art technologies to enhance and preserve their patient's eye health. Serving patients with a range of needs, from vision correction to managing degenerative eye diseases, AVI has two locations in Ft. Worth, Texas.

https://allianceeyes.com/about-us/

