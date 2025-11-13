Premium Mortgage Selects Gateless Smart Underwrite to Transform Operations, Partnering with LenderLogix to Elevate Borrower Experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y. , Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Mortgage Corporation, a Rochester-based lender and the #1 purchase money lender in both Buffalo and Rochester, proudly serving all of New York State, announced a major strategic investment to modernize its loan manufacturing process by adopting the Gateless Smart Underwrite® platform. This implementation will significantly boost efficiency, speed, and loan quality by leveraging Gateless' artificial intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities.

Premium Mortgage, a master servicer for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with more than $1.4 billion in loans serviced, continues to advance its commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative technology to its clients and partners. To that end, Premium expects to invest more than $1,000,000, over the next 3 years, in real-time underwriting automation, through its partnership with Gateless.

The deployment of Smart Underwrite is a key part of Premium Mortgage's commitment to providing an exceptional and transparent home financing journey. To further enhance the frontend digital experience, Premium Mortgage will leverage its strategic partnership with LenderLogix, whose suite of borrower-facing tools seamlessly integrate with the new automation architecture. "Our goal is always to provide the fastest, smoothest experience for our borrowers without sacrificing the diligence and quality our industry demands," said Mike Donohue, CEO at Premium Mortgage. "Gateless Smart Underwrite® is a game-changer for our internal teams, allowing our underwriters to focus on complex decisions rather than manual tasks. By combining this backend power with the best-in-class digital tools from LenderLogix, we're building a truly modern, end-to-end mortgage process."

The Gateless Smart Underwrite® is an expert system that leverages AI to automate the review of loan documents, third party and loan application data, clearing conditions instantly while ensuring compliance. By accelerating underwriting, reducing repurchase risk, and lowering origination costs, Smart Underwrite helps lenders deliver faster, more efficient home financing.

"Premium Mortgage has always been focused on technological leadership, and we are thrilled they chose Gateless to power their next generation of underwriting," said Rick Lang, President at Gateless. "Our platform delivers immediate, verifiable efficiency gains. Integrating seamlessly with the digital experience provided by LenderLogix ensures that Premium Mortgage's commitment to speed is felt by everyone, from the processor to the borrower."

LenderLogix, a key technology partner in the implementation, provides digital tools that simplify borrower communication, document collection, and fee quoting. This connectivity between front-end engagement and automated underwriting ensures a cohesive and frustration-free process.

"We believe the future of lending is centered on seamless connectivity and transparency," added Patrick O'Brien, CEO at LenderLogix. "This three-way synergy, the high-touch service of Premium Mortgage, the powerful automation of Gateless, and the intuitive digital experience provided by LenderLogix—will set a new standard for the industry."

About Premium Mortgage

Premium Mortgage Corporation has been a leader in home financing since 1999, working tirelessly to help clients find the perfect home loan. They offer a comprehensive range of mortgage options and are renowned for their professionalism, expertise, and integrity. Premium Mortgage is consistently ranked as a top lender and has offices across New York and Florida.

About Gateless, Inc.

Gateless, an innovative mortgage technology company, combines unmatched industry knowledge, expert systems, robotic process automation (RPA), and patent pending machine learning and vision-based AI to create solutions that will forever change the way mortgages are originated. Founded in late 2020, the company is on a mission to simplify mortgage lending and transform the borrower experience through intelligent, real-time, automation. To learn more or demo our solutions, visit www.gateless.com and follow us on social media at LinkedIn .

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix is a mortgage technology provider focused on creating intuitive, modern solutions for the mortgage industry. Its tools are designed to simplify and improve communication and engagement between borrowers, loan officers, and operations teams.

