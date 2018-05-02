Premium Outlet Collection Edmonton International Airport Celebrates Its Grand Opening

Among those in attendance at the grand opening event were the Honorable Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs; Mayor Tanni Doblanko, County of Leduc; Mayor Bob Young, City of Leduc; Tom Ruth, President of Edmonton International Airport; Claude Sirois, President, Retail, Ivanhoé Cambridge; Stephen Yalof, CEO of Premium Outlets, and representatives of United Way of the Alberta Capital Region. A large crowd of enthusiastic shoppers began lining up early in the morning to be the first to experience the much-anticipated shopping center.

"We're thrilled to bring our premium shopping experience to the Edmonton International Airport and surrounding community," said Claude Sirois, President, Retail, Ivanhoé Cambridge. "Premium Outlet Collection EIA will be a unique shopping destination for Alberta, guaranteed to draw visitors from both within and beyond the province. The combination of value-focused retailers, all under one roof, and our signature array of guest services and amenities is sure to please value-seeking and fashion-conscious shoppers."

"We are delighted to team up with Ivanhoé Cambridge in Edmonton," said Stephen Yalof, CEO of Premium Outlets. "This is Premium Outlets' fourth opening in Canada and I have no doubt that our commitment in delivering sought-after brands and value will continue to resonate with our Canadian shoppers."

Premium Outlet Collection EIA provides an exceptional shopping experience for locals and tourists alike, featuring approximately 100 fashion brands and outlet stores and a comfortable, climate-controlled shopping experience year-round. With 428,000 square feet of retail space and six anchor tenants including DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse, Forever 21, H&M, Nike Factory Store, Old Navy Outlet, and Marshalls (summer opening), Premium Outlet Collection EIA also features a variety of signature services: from the delivery of purchases directly to guests' homes via DeliverEase to flight information and refresh facilities for travellers.

Another unique retail concept to Premium Outlet Collection EIA is SHARE, an innovative market, which will bring together local producers, artisans and a local specialty coffee shop fostering a sense of the Edmonton community at the heart of the outlet experience.

A contest for a cause

During the opening ceremony, Jason Bos, General Manager, Premium Outlet Collection EIA, revealed that up to $10,000 will be donated to United Way later this month, as part of a charitable voting contest: prominent locals such as country musician Paul Brandt, Olympic gold medalist, Cassie Sharpe, and former Edmonton Oiler, Kevin Lowe, amongst others, have designed custom canvas shopping totes – and the public are invited to vote for their favorite tote, and with each vote Premium Outlet Collection EIA will donate $1 up to $10,000 to the United Way of the Alberta Capital Region.

About Premium Outlet Collection Edmonton International Airport (EIA)

Premium Outlet Collection EIA is the only fully enclosed outlet shopping center in the Edmonton Metropolitan area. With over 428,000 square feet of retail space, it will feature up to 100 fashion brands, and outlet stores, that are sure to please value-seeking and fashion-conscious shoppers. Committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience for guests, Premium Outlet Collection EIA will include a variety of specialized and complementary services as well as a unique retail concept, SHARE. Visit premiumoutletcollectioneia.com to receive ongoing updates about upcoming events and promotions.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a long-term view to generate optimal, risk-adjusted returns. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Vertically integrated in Canada, Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,000 buildings, primarily in the residential, office, retail and logistics real estate sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held more than C$60 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017, and is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (cdpq.com), one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Simon Premium Outlets®

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers. Our 92 Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common (New York City), Orlando Premium Outlets, Desert Hills (Palm Springs), Las Vegas Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets (Boston). For more information visit premiumoutlets.com or follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport is a self-funded, not-for-profit corporation whose mandate is to drive economic prosperity for the Edmonton Region. EIA is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area. EIA offers non-stop connections to destinations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. EIA is a major economic driver, with an economic output of over $2.2 billion, supporting over 12,600 jobs. For more information, please visit: flyeia.com, follow @flyeia on Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin or Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premium-outlet-collection-edmonton-international-airport-celebrates-its-grand-opening-300641231.html

SOURCE Simon

Related Links

http://www.simon.com

