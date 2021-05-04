Premium Performance Brand DEFY Launches Its First Non-CBD Beverage Exclusively With Sprouts

DENVER, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEFY , the world's first mainstream performance CBD beverage with 0% THC, today launches DEFY Water, its debut non-CBD high-performance alkaline water, exclusively available in Sprouts Farmers Market stores and online worldwide.

Ionized with an alkaline pH 9.5+, infused with vital electrolytes and minerals like calcium and magnesium, and created in a solar-powered facility, DEFY Water was created to meet the growing consumer demand for healthier, great-tasting, purified water, free from impurities like bisphenol A, MTBE, hormones, chlorines, and other common hazards and contaminants. DEFY Water is optimized for premium taste and supercharged cellular hydration.

DEFY's dual mission is not only to be the black, woman, and veteran owned and operated performance brand of choice in the wellness space, it's also to give back in truly substantial ways by supporting organizations in need serving vulnerable communities daily. The launch of DEFY Water provides yet another opportunity to generate resources for these communities by following a 'donation per purchase' model wherein a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold will benefit the Center for African American Health, the National Association of Women Business Owners, and Disabled American Veterans.

Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and Co-Founder Terrell Davis, offers, "The most important thing we can do as a black, female and veteran owned and operated business is to lead by example when it comes to making strong, full-throated moves that directly empower these focus communities. As always, we're putting our values at the center of this launch, and every entity we partner with—be it a media outlet supporting the roll out, or a premium retailer like Sprouts—was handpicked by our team because they understand and support our commitment to non-performative social engagement. That's just as vital to us as creating a world-class beverage."

Kim Coffin, Sprouts SVP of Nonperishables, said, "DEFY understands that its customer not only wants a premium performance beverage, they want it from a company that embodies a real commitment to social equity and responsibility. We're proud to carry brands that directly engage in making a better world by leading with values, and are owned and operated by a diverse team of forward-thinking folks."

DEFY has been a trailblazer in the athletic lifestyle category from day one. When DEFY Co-Founders Davis, CEO Megan Bushell, and President Beau Wehrle came together to launch the brand in 2019, they made history with a first-of-a-kind THC-free performance hemp beverage, uniquely formulated to deliver rapid recovery, improve endurance, and decrease muscle fatigue for even the toughest athletic feats. To complement their mission, the founders set out to not only build a beverage brand but also a motivational community to serve those choosing to defy limitations and inspire others to do the same. To-date over $600,000 has been given back to DEFY's focus communities, and the brand hopes to reach the $1mm mark by 2022.

ABOUT DEFY

DEFY created the world's first THC-free performance hemp beverage, uniquely formulated to deliver rapid recovery, improve endurance, and decrease muscle fatigue for even the toughest athletic feats. Combining a proprietary blend of performance spectrum hemp extract along with essential vitamins and minerals, DEFY is designed to promote prolonged energy, improved sleep, and faster muscle recovery.

Formulated by a leading team of Ph.D. chemists and scientists in the CBD space, DEFY utilizes patented technology to achieve optimal absorption and increased bioavailability. DEFY is proud to partner with vendors that have been granted a U.S. patent on their extraction process that ensures 0.0% THC in all DEFY products. DEFY's recovery-enhancing performance-spectrum hemp extract is exclusively sourced from crops grown using organic practices on licensed U.S. farms, traceable from seed to sale, and always full-panel-tested by accredited third-party labs. This ensures stellar taste, along with maximum efficacy, safety, and shelf stability.

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .

