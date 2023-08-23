Premium Pet Food Company, Bully Max®, Introduces New High-Protein Wet Puppy Food

News provided by

Bully Max

23 Aug, 2023, 12:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just like any baby, puppies can be finicky about their food, often making it difficult for pet parents to provide their puppies with all the nutrients they need to grow healthy and strong.  Most puppies prefer wet dog food to crunchy kibble because it more closely resembles real, fresh food, despite the inconvenience of storage and waste feeding a wet diet brings to their parents.  To combat this problem, premium pet food brand, Bully Max® announced today the newest offering in their suite of high-quality, meat-first products designed just for puppies, 26/12 High Protein Wet Puppy Food.

Continue Reading
Premium pet food brand, Bully Max® announced today the newest offering in their suite of high-quality, meat-first products designed just for puppies, 26/12 High Protein Wet Puppy Food.
Premium pet food brand, Bully Max® announced today the newest offering in their suite of high-quality, meat-first products designed just for puppies, 26/12 High Protein Wet Puppy Food.

This new tasty offering from Bully Max is sold dehydrated, meaning pup parents can serve their pup all the goodness of wet food just by adding warm water.  No wasteful cans, freezing, or refrigeration required.  What's more, Bully Max's wet puppy food recipe is formulated with 26 percent protein and reduced fat to encourage healthy lean muscle growth in puppies, and designed with a high calorie density, meaning puppies can eat less while still getting all the calories they need to flourish.

"As pet parents ourselves, we understand new puppy parents want to feed their new family members the very best quality and delicious food that they'll love, without the hassle and waste of traditional wet diets, which come in cans, are difficult to safely store, smell terrible and are wasteful," said Matthew Kinneman, CEO of Bully Max.  "Our new 26/12 High Protein Wet Puppy Food makes it possible for pet parents to spoil their puppies with wet food in a convenient way."

                Bully Max's 26/12 High Protein Wet Puppy Food is all natural and made from the highest quality ingredients, including real chicken as the number-one ingredient, healthy grains, vegetables, and added vitamins and minerals to support healthy growth and immunity.  Interested pet parents can learn more about Bully Max's Wet Puppy Food and set their pup up for their healthiest, happiest life today at www.BullyMax.com.

About Bully Max®

Bully Max is a specialty dog food, treat and supplement brand dedicated to formulating recipes designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of bully breeds.  Each Bully Max recipe is formulated with nutrient-rich ingredients and reviewed by veterinarians to support the muscle, growth and overall health of dogs.  Bully Max recipes are always meat-based and safely cooked in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.  The brand is family owned and operated in Pittsburgh, PA.  Pet parents can learn more about Bully Max and shop for recipes at BullyMax.com.

Media Contact: Samantha Bridger: 724-272-1757

SOURCE Bully Max

Also from this source

Local Pet Food Company Helps Twelve Dogs Find Forever Homes

Local Pet Food Company, Bully Max®, To Host Pet Adoption Event to Help Dogs in Need

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.