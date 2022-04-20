Premium Plant-Based Supplement Company PlantFuel® Expands Distribution with H-E-B Grocery Company

Plant-based wellness brand PlantFuel partners with one of largest private supermarket chains in North America reaching more than 300 stores

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE:FUEL) (OTC:PLFLF) (FSE:BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce its partnership with H-E-B Grocery Company, one of the largest private supermarket chains in the United States, and will be on shelf at all 300+ H-E-B store locations in June 2022.

H-E-B Grocery Company (H-E-B) is a privately-owned supermarket chain based in San Antonio, Texas operating more than 340 stores throughout the state. Established in 1905, the company consistently ranks amongst the top grocery retailers in North America, from revenue generation to RPI score to customer sentiment. The full-service supermarket chain is renowned for its premium product selection, superior shopping experience, and gourmet food services. In addition to H-E-B, the company also operates upscale organic and fine foods retailer Central Market.

Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, PlantFuel is a premium plant-based health and wellness company founded by former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt. The H-E-B supermarket chain will begin selling PlantFuel at all store locations in June 2022. Initial PlantFuel products available at H-E-B will include:

All-in-One Nutrition - features 20g of complete plant-based protein plus 29 fruits and vegetables, as well as clinically studied Wellmune® beta glucan for immune system health to provide you with complete nutrition on the go.

- features 20g of complete plant-based protein plus 29 fruits and vegetables, as well as clinically studied Wellmune® beta glucan for immune system health to provide you with complete nutrition on the go. Performance Protein - delivers 20g of complete, plant-fueled protein with added vegan-fermented BCAAs as InstAminos® and PeakO2® performance mushrooms.

- delivers 20g of complete, plant-fueled protein with added vegan-fermented BCAAs as InstAminos® and PeakO2® performance mushrooms. All-in-One Recovery - provides vegan fermented BCAAs as InstAminos® with essential amino acids as vegan Amino9® plus vegan Creatine and BetaPrime® to reduce soreness and recovery time and optimize muscle protein synthesis.

- provides vegan fermented BCAAs as InstAminos® with essential amino acids as vegan Amino9® plus vegan Creatine and BetaPrime® to reduce soreness and recovery time and optimize muscle protein synthesis. Daily Immunity + Hydration - features clinically proven ingredients Wellmune® to strengthen the immune system, and Aquamin™ calcified sea algae to provide superior hydration benefits, proven to fuel the daily active lifestyle.

"H-E-B represents the best-of-the-best and aligns well with PlantFuel's premium products, so our partnership will this top-tier supermarket chain will naturally further our growth and channel strategy as we continue to bring our disruptive brand to consumers looking for best-in-class plant-based performance and wellness solutions," says Brad Pyatt, PlantFuel CEO.

The partnership with H-E-B Grocery Company continues to align with PlantFuel's strategic channel and distribution growth strategy based on a strong mix of ecommerce and brick-and-mortar business alongside existing channels that include Amazon, GNC and specialty retailer distributor Muscle Foods USA. Earlier this year, PlantFuel also announced its partnership with Coupang, one of the largest ecommerce retailers in East Asia.

About H-E-B Grocery Company

H-E-B, with sales of more than $26 billion, operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience at everyday low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 110,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc. is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward‐Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements may be identified by statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, expectations of management's focus on and growth expectations of the PlantFuel brand and the Company's business and strategic plans. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. PlantFuel undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of PlantFuel, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although PlantFuel believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond PlantFuel's control, including the risk factors discussed in PlantFuel's Listing Statement dated August 22, 2019 which is available on PlantFuel's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. PlantFuel disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Brad Pyatt

[email protected]

1-888-630-6938

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.