Premium Protection and Superior Safety - Introducing the Brand-New Saris Tailgate Pad

Iconic rack and trainer brand, Saris, offers even more variety with a product that's both easy-to-use and provides ease-of-mind

MADISON, Wis., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saris , manufacturer of world-class bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products, has further expanded its array of product offerings with the launch of the Saris Tailgate Pad. Available in two sizes, the new Tailgate Pad offers even more versatility when it comes to transporting bikes and is the perfect option for MTB enthusiasts and adrenaline seekers looking to hit the trails this spring riding season.

Saris Tailgate Pad

Hot on the heels of Saris' expansion to their popular MHS collection with the new Ramp and Lighting products, the Tailgate Pad will debut at the upcoming Sea Otter Classic , April 18-21, in Monterey, CA (booth M140).

"At Saris, our goal is to offer a best-in-class rack option for all riders and our new Tailgate Pad is just another extension to our growing catalog. As a team of cyclists, we know what users need most when it comes to transporting bikes, along with what's lacking with the current options, and have added innovative features that make our product easier to use while offering significant protection and padding for bikes and truck beds," said Kellen Pagel, Saris Product Manager.

Crafted with precision and innovation, the Saris Tailgate Pad shines with the inclusion of a web strap routing tool that allows users to easily feed the straps around the tailgate bottom seam and secure the pad – making tricky set-up a thing of the past. Once installed, 30mm continuous padding and a 40mm multi-density foam profile help to keep up to six bikes safe, secure, and ready for the rider's next adventure. The high-quality PVC outer face is durable while the soft back surface protects the vehicle as well. Two size options, small and large, cater to a variety of truck models and bikes weighing up to 50 lbs. per bike.

The quick attach and release G-hooks deliver a seamless loading experience while the long bike straps accommodate even the bulkiest frames with up to 4.9 in. diameter bike tubes, delivering the perfect combination of flexibility and ease. Two inner storage pockets are included to hold tools, pumps, gloves, and more, and a fold-up window provides clear backup camera viewing and handle access.

The Small (up to five bike positions) will retail for $219 and the Large (up to six bike positions) is available for $229.

To learn more about the new products and to find a Saris dealer near you, please visit our website at www.saris.com.

About Saris

Born in the USA, Saris brings a strong passion and deep understanding of the cycling culture to dream, design, and build a full line of bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products for the car, home, and community. Saris develops products that stand for innovation and quality and is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support. From personal storage, transport, and training, to complete public systems and infrastructure, Saris' revolutionary designs are conceptualized and built by cyclists, for cyclists. Saris strives to make cycling accessible for everyone - from solo and family riders to extreme enthusiasts, to entire communities, cities, and towns. In addition to industry-leading products and a highly skilled team, Saris supports grassroots advocacy groups that make biking safer, easier, and available to all.

