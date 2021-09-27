Premium Schools Announces Small College Towns with Amazing Fall Festivals in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiumSchools.org has released an exciting new catalog in anticipation of the upcoming Fall term of the 30 Small College Towns with Amazing Fall Festivals! This list introduces readers to some of the coziest and most beautiful places in the country to go to school, all of which take community togetherness to heart.

From fabulous concerts to challenging corn mazes to delicious pie-eating contests, attendees of schools in any one of these 30 college towns have gorgeous places to live.

According to the PremiumSchools.org lead researcher and writer, "This is a great list for students who are perusing schools in a wide region. It introduces readers to great little towns and cities that sometimes have multiple colleges to choose from! Dive into fall and a new college term with this list."

Below we have listed the towns, as well as the towns' colleges and neighboring colleges, that have made the 30 Small College Towns with Amazing Fall Festivals:

GREENVILLE, South Carolina - Bob Jones University , Furman University , and Greenville Technical College

- , , and PORTLAND, Maine - The University of Southern Maine , Maine College of Art & Design, and Southern Maine Community College

- The , & Design, and WHITEVILLE, North Carolina - Southeastern Community College - North Carolina (SCCNC). Also nearby are the University of North Carolina at Pembroke , Brunswick Community College , Robeson Community College , and Bladen Community College

- (SCCNC). Also nearby are the , , , and BIGLERVILLE, Pennsylvania - Gettysburg College , Elizabethtown College , and Harrisburg Area Community College

- , , and TUALATIN, Oregon - Northwest College School of Beauty

- School of Beauty CROTON-ON-HUDSON, New York - Kehilath Yakov Rabbinical Seminary , New York University and Columbia University

- , and HIAWASSEE, Georgia - Young Harris College , Emory University and the University of Georgia

- , and the COLUMBUS, Ohio - Franklin University, DeVry University, Ohio Dominican University , and The Ohio State University

- University, , and The CINCINNATI, Ohio - University of Cincinnati , God's Bible School & College , Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, and Xavier University

- , , and Community College, and ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - The University of New Mexico , Central New Mexico Community College, Carrington College , and Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute

- The , College, , and DALLAS, Texas - Southern Methodist University , Dallas Baptist University , Richland College , and El Centro College

- , , , and BOULDER, Colorado - University of Colorado Boulder and Naropa University

- and BLUEMONT, Virginia - Patrick Henry College and University of Northern VA

- and University of Northern VA CLARKESVILLE, Georgia - North Georgia Technical College , Emory University and The University of Georgia

- , and The SANTA BARBARA, California - University of California - Santa Barbara , Westmont College , Antioch University Santa Barbara , and Santa Barbara City College

- , , , and SALEM, Oregon - Willamette University , Salem College and Salem University

- , and University MANHATTAN, Kansas - Kansas State University , Manhattan Area Technical College and Manhattan Christian College

- , Manhattan Area Technical College and GAINESVILLE, Florida - The University of Florida - Gainesville and Santa Fe College

- The - and DENVER, Colorado - University of Denver , University of Colorado Denver , Community College Of Denver , Johnson & Wales University - Denver Campus , Metropolitan State University of Denver , Regis University , and the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design

of , , , , of , , and the + Design NEBRASKA CITY, Nebraska - Bellevue University , College of Saint Mary, Nebraska Christian College of Hope International University , Grace University , and National American University -Bellevue

- , Christian College of , , and -Bellevue ANAMOSA, Iowa - Grinnell College , Cornell College , and the University of Iowa

- , , and the QUEENSBURY, New York - SUNY Empire State College -Adirondack

- -Adirondack DULUTH, Minnesota - University of Minnesota Duluth, Lake Superior College , and The College of St. Scholastica

- University of Minnesota Duluth, , and The DURHAM, California - California State University and Butte College

- and WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina - Haywood Community College

- FRISCO, Colorado - Colorado School of Mines, the University of Colorado in Boulder , and the University of Denver

- Colorado School of Mines, the , and the WATERLOO, Iowa - Hawkeye Community College and Allen College

- and BOZEMAN, Montana - Montana State University, College of Technology-Bozeman and Gallatin College MSU

- and Gallatin College MSU TEMPE, Arizona - Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College , and University of Advancing Technology

- Mesa Community College, , and ARTHUR, Illinois - The University of Illinois , Eastern Illinois University , and Millikin University

The towns were chosen according to the popularity and size of the Autumn Festival as well as the proximity of nearby schools.

