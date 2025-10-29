Premium Service Brands Achieves Strong Q3 with 33 New Franchise Units and Continued Industry Recognition

Leading Home Services Franchisor Expands Footprint Across 6 Brands and Welcomes New Leadership in Franchise Development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Service Brands (PSB), a leading franchisor of home service brands, is celebrating another quarter of exceptional growth, adding 33 new franchise units across six brands while strengthening its leadership team and earning national recognition for two of its flagship brands.

Continued Franchise Growth Across the System

"We're building a network for entrepreneurs who want flexibility, scalability, and meaningful impact." Post this

Following a strong start to the year, PSB maintained its growth trajectory with 33 new franchise agreements signed in Q3, showcasing the continued appeal of PSB's essential, recession-resilient business models.

The full breakdown of Q3 signings includes:

House Doctors: 14 signings

14 signings The Grout Medic: 8 signings

8 signings Maid Right: 4 signings

4 signings 360° Painting: 3 signings

3 signings Rubbish Works: 3 signings

3 signings Kitchen Wise: 1 signing

With more than 90 new units added year-to-date, PSB continues to reinforce its position as one of the fastest-growing multi-brand home service franchisors in the country.

"Each quarter continues to reinforce the strength of our system and the passion of our franchise owners," said Paul Flick, Founder and CEO of Premium Service Brands. "We're building a network designed for entrepreneurs who want flexibility, scalability, and meaningful impact in their communities and that's exactly what we're delivering."

Team Expansion to Support System Growth

In addition to its impressive franchise development activity, PSB also expanded its leadership team in Q3 with two key hires designed to support franchise growth and operational excellence:

Maggie Rush joined as Franchise Development Coordinator , helping connect candidates, consultants, and developers with the right brands for their goals. Rush also ensures all materials and consultant information remain up to date, streamlining the discovery process for franchise candidates.





joined as , helping connect candidates, consultants, and developers with the right brands for their goals. Rush also ensures all materials and consultant information remain up to date, streamlining the discovery process for franchise candidates. Mike Perez joined as Vice President of Franchise Development for ProLift Garage Doors and Rubbish Works, bringing extensive experience in franchise sales and operational growth to support PSB's continued expansion in these brands.

Industry Recognition and Brand Momentum

PSB's brands continue to earn national attention for their strong performance and franchise appeal:

RooterMan was named one of Entrepreneur Magazine 's 2025 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners , highlighting its scalability and franchisee satisfaction.

was named one of 's 2025 , highlighting its scalability and franchisee satisfaction. 360° Painting appeared on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, ranked No. 419 among the Next 100 Rising Brands to Watch for 2026, underscoring its growing national footprint and reputation for quality.

"These recognitions reflect the strength and consistency of our franchise owners," added Flick. "Every brand in our portfolio is growing in its own right and together, they make Premium Service Brands one of the most well-rounded and resilient platforms in franchising."

The third quarter's strong sales performance and new leadership additions position PSB for a powerful close to 2025 and continued expansion into 2026.

For more information about Premium Service Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About Premium Service Brands:

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home services brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and RooterMan. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

SOURCE Premium Service Brands