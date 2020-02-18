Premium Service Brands Acquires Three Brands, launches into 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Service Brands has been recognized by the Franchise Times for their growth in the last 18 months. The Franchise Times named Paul Flick, CEO and founder, and his team at Premium Service Brands as winners of their 2020 Dealmakers Award, an annual recognition of franchises with outstanding growth. In the last 18 months, Flick has closed on three acquisitions of home services brands Maid Right, Kitchen Wise, and Renew Crew. With these recent deals, Premium Service Brands is launching into a new decade and blazing a path forward that is turning heads and bolstering growth.

Since July 2018, Premium Service Brands has acquired three new brands with a combined revenue of approximately $20 million. Each acquisition brings new franchise owners, new growth, and new possibilities to Premium Service Brands. The exchange goes both ways: these three new brands have benefited from a seamless integration into the technological systems that have made the existing Premium Service Brands companies – 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, and Handyman Pro – successful. 360° Painting has consistently been ranked as one of the fastest growing franchises by the Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 and spent two consecutive years ranked as the #1 paint franchise.

For Paul Flick, this rapid growth is all part of the plan. "With our strong systems – like our intensive training process and specialized marketing team – we thrive in incorporating new brands and boosting them to success." The monster growth of Premium Service Brands in just 18 months is a sign of a driven system with strong goals and an even stronger vision for the future.

The three brands – Maid Right, Kitchen Wise, and Renew Crew – were strategic additions. "We want to be able to offer wrap-around services to homeowners. Anything that provides an additional home service boosts our company overall," Flick said. "Each of our brands is oriented around the same end user," he added.

The Franchise Times will honor Flick and Premium Service Brands at the Franchise Times Franchise Investment Conference at the beginning of March.

To learn more about Premium Service Brands and their opportunities for growth and business ownership, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

SOURCE Premium Service Brands

Related Links

www.premiumservicebrands.com

