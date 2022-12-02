Premium Service, Professionally Trained Crew, Over 25 Years of Experience: Uniformed Men and Women Entrust Their Moves with United Regions Van Lines

United Regions Van Lines has earned the trust and business of members of the armed forces. This can be attributed to experience, professionalism, and customer service.

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People serving in the military move an average of once every three years. Armed forces members are also expected to move quickly and with little notice, and to be able to return to their jobs immediately upon arrival.

As such, there simply isn't time to deal with delays or errors. Military members need long-distance moving services that understand and can meet their needs.

Because of these unique needs, and in an effort to give back to the brave men and women who serve our nation, United Regions Van Lines offers specialized military moving services. This way, every military member and their family experiences top-tier customer service and relocation that meets their needs.

United Region Van Lines built its military moving service around some of the same standards and operating procedures that define service. Punctuality, reliability, and accuracy aren't lofty goals. They are simply expectations to be met every time.

Another requirement that United Regions Van Lines has uncovered for military personnel is the need for adaptability and flexibility. The experienced cross-country movers at URVL work with each military customer to adapt to the logistics of their schedule, deployment, family, and personal obligations.

For example, a military relocation might involve several requirements. This might include quickly relocating the service member to a new base or duty station so they can arrive on time to fulfill their obligations. Perhaps that service member's family and remaining household goods will follow at a future date.

Another common scenario is moving the military member and their family to two different locations due to deployment specifications. These scenarios illustrate precisely why service members seek dedicated moving services that are designed with their needs in mind.

United Regions Van Lines is capable of handling these situations as well as others that are often part of the military moving experience. This includes offering storage services to personnel who may not be able to relocate all of their belongings.

Relocating military members often have much more to contend with than the state-to-state moving process. United Regions Van Lines understands this and offers a range of services that allow service personnel to handle their obligations without having to worry about the details involved in moving.

United Regions Van Lines offers packing materials, loading and unloading services, disposal, vehicle relocation, disassembly and assembly services, and extra secure protection. All of these are offered with the goal of creating a convenient, hands-off experience.

The team at United Regions Van Lines encourages military members to take full advantage of these services. They are happy to handle these tasks to allow service members more time to spend with their families or take care of other to-do list items.

URVL operates in more than 30 states and has warehouses in 7 states. Also, the locations of many URVL operating centers allow the company to serve customers in adjacent states. Because of this, they are able to provide state-to-state moving services to the majority of military members who require them.

Additionally, the company has 25 years of experience specializing in moving household goods from one state to another. This allows United Regions Van Lines to execute moves with precision and timeliness.

United Regions Van Lines is able to provide these dedicated services to military members because the company has the resources required to ensure that every move goes as planned. This includes employing experienced cross-country movers who have extensive training that includes the URVL approach to moving military personnel.

URVL also possesses a large fleet of vehicles to ensure they are always available to move service members. Military customers can expect shorter wait times, increased safety, and better efficiency.

Every member of the United Regions Van Line team expresses sincere appreciation for individuals serving in the military. They and their families make great sacrifices to ensure the safety and security of our nation. URVL military moving services is a small but sincere effort to repay that dedication by making a potentially frustrating process as easy as possible.

