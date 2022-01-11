Premium Synthetic Grass Now Provided Locally by ForeverLawn OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn OKC, a local dealership of the synthetic grass industry leader ForeverLawn, Inc.®, has announced its grand opening in Oklahoma County, serving residents and organizations with premium synthetic grass solutions for a variety of unique applications. Leading this new local dealership is owner Ross Spencer along with the OKC area manager, Jim Perinovic. Ross and his team have honed their knowledge of the ForeverLawn brand and OKC market since opening ForeverLawn Tulsa in 2015.

ForeverLawn's premium artificial grass installed at a local residence. ForeverLawn offers multiple products to fit a variety of spaces: residential entertainment & play spaces, commercial gathering spaces, city & school playgrounds, putting greens, athletic fields, pet facilities, and more.

"It's no secret our team has been a part of OKC projects since our Tulsa dealership opened," says Ross Spencer. "We're excited to announce that now our involvement in this area is official. We've done some incredible projects throughout Oklahoma County, including playgrounds for OKC Public Elementary Schools, the new Omni Hotel, and the multi-purpose entertaining space at Chicken N Pickle. We're eager to continue serving this community with premium, cutting-edge solutions and a team dedicated to OKC-specific needs!"

Beginning in 2004 as the daring entrepreneurial venture of two brothers, ForeverLawn has consistently led the synthetic turf industry through groundbreaking approaches to products and practice. Today the company services over 80 localized markets through their dealer network, with an impressive regional, national, and international project portfolio.

"The Spencer team has already demonstrated the drive, desire, and customer commitment necessary for thriving success throughout Tulsa," says ForeverLawn co-founder Dale Karmie. "We have full confidence in their abilities, and we're excited to watch their proven ethic continue as they develop the OKC market."

Established as the brand of choice for synthetic grass solutions, ForeverLawn is trusted by multiple world-class organizations--such as Walt Disney World®, Google, and ESPN®—in transforming a diverse range of applications through innovative products and superlative service. Specifically designed with long-lasting, superior quality in mind, ForeverLawn products withstand extreme temperatures, high-traffic, and other intense conditions while maintaining a beautiful, realistic aesthetic.

ForeverLawn OKC is officially servicing businesses and homeowners in Oklahoma County. Connect with one of their synthetic grass experts today at 405-415-1976 or by visiting their website, okc.foreverlawn.com.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866-992-7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

CONTACT

Ross Spencer

ForeverLawn OKC

405-415-1976

[email protected]

SOURCE ForeverLawn OKC